Khloe Kardashian decides to freeze the eggs despite not wanting to date

There is no way to stop a certain Kris Jenner.
On this brand new night keeping up with the Kardashians, the mother was on a mission to get Khloe Kardashian back in the dating game after she revealed that she hadn't seen anyone since she broke up with Tristan Thompson. Kris's motivation was further amplified when Khloe (jokingly) said, "Who knows, maybe he'll never go out again."
"Khloe has definitely had a difficult year, and the fact that she says she doesn't want to go out again is sad for me because I want her to live her best life and I hope she will have another baby one day," Kris told the KUWTK cameras "And I think it's good to expose yourself a little to find out what you want and what should be."
Khloe disagreed, explaining in her own confessional that she is more focused on her daughter, True thompson, along with its self-healing process.
"And I think that should be more enriching and more rewarding rather than frowned upon and like, 'Oh my gosh, okay?'" Khloe said. "I'm really fucking fantastic. I think everyone should get on this car."
Still, for most of the episode, Khloe let Kris have fun, which included exploring a sporting goods store looking for potential suitors. With the help of his mother, Mary Jo ShannonKris randomly approached several men to see if they would be interested in dating Khloe. Queen MJ even showed off some photos of her granddaughter, in addition to photographing some of the men.
Kris's antics continued on a golf course, and this time, he was joined by Kim Kardashian and Khloe herself.
"I know Khloe has been in this funk and not been in the best headroom, but I feel like she has to be out there and connect with as many people as possible," Kim said in a confessional. "I don't know, maybe he will get something out of her that will inspire her to be in a different area."
While chatting with a couple of guys on the driving range, Kris tried to casually squeeze questions like "Are you married?" and you have children?" This prompted Khloe to ask if she "took Viagra or something."
"My mother is being quite strange and extra. But it doesn't take a genius to understand all of this," Khloe said in a confessional. "I mean, first, it's my mother trying to call me on the phone with a guy from a good sports store. And now this whole golf scene. I know you're a horny toad, Kris. But get over it. I'm single and I'm very happy. "
The "horny toad,quot; comment probably referred to the lunch date she and Kendall Jenner had to endure, where Kris couldn't stop talking about sex and her boyfriend Corey's bet. These antics were also on display for the rest of the episode, from Kris and Corey kicking off the KUWTK camera crew outside your office to single time for the couple to be caught playing role in a hotel room by Khloe and Malika Haqq.
The entire relationship conversation ended up coming to Khloe, especially since she was trying to decide whether she should freeze her eggs. Despite Khloe saying she is undecided, Malika conveyed that she knows, deep down, that Khloe wants to give True a brother.
"The truth is, I had a lot of siblings. You had a lot of siblings," he told Khloe. "You just have to ask yourself, is that something I want to ensure because I want to make sure and know for sure that True will never have to experience being alone (or) not having the support system you have survived of?"
After Khloe's conversation with Malika, she established the law with Kris when she told him that she was simply not ready or willing to go out right now. The two reconciled, and at the end of the episode Khloe told her some good news: "I decided that I would freeze my eggs, just one to get you off my back, but because there is no problem, then why? Right?"
To see what else happened in this week's episode, watch the recap video above!
See the full KUWTK episode here.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML605a0cbe1dc1c7d2094e7898b3257ca813%