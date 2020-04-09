Khloe Kardashian decides to freeze the eggs despite not wanting to date

There is no way to stop a certain Kris Jenner.

On this brand new night keeping up with the Kardashians, the mother was on a mission to get Khloe Kardashian back in the dating game after she revealed that she hadn't seen anyone since she broke up with Tristan Thompson. Kris's motivation was further amplified when Khloe (jokingly) said, "Who knows, maybe he'll never go out again."

"Khloe has definitely had a difficult year, and the fact that she says she doesn't want to go out again is sad for me because I want her to live her best life and I hope she will have another baby one day," Kris told the KUWTK cameras "And I think it's good to expose yourself a little to find out what you want and what should be."

Khloe disagreed, explaining in her own confessional that she is more focused on her daughter, True thompson, along with its self-healing process.

"And I think that should be more enriching and more rewarding rather than frowned upon and like, 'Oh my gosh, okay?'" Khloe said. "I'm really fucking fantastic. I think everyone should get on this car."