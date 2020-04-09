Khloe Kardashian claims she can & # 39; never go out again & # 39; after Tristan Thompson's infidelity

Instagram

Meanwhile, the founder of Good American Jeans finds it uncomfortable to have people around him pressuring them to start dating while saying, "Trust me, if I wanted to date, I'd date someone."

Khloe Kardashian apparently it takes time before he can jump into a new relationship. In a new episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"the mother of one discussed her views on dating with momager Kris Jenner.

"Are you dating anyone?" Kris asked, to which Khloe casually replied, "No, not even thinking about it." Kardashian's younger sister added that she hasn't had a date since she, her ex, and her daddy. Tristan Thompson Broke.

Khloe explained, "I have friends who say, 'I want to connect you to someone.' I just don't care. "She shared that she just wanted to focus" on me and [my daughter] True and that's what I do. "

Being tricked repeatedly by Tristan seemed to give Khloe a major trust problem. "Who knows, maybe I'll never go out again," the 35-year-old television personality told her mother, who was surprised by the comments.

In a confessional interview, Kris revealed that she was sad after hearing that, adding that "he wanted her to live her best life."

Meanwhile, Khloe found it uncomfortable to have people around her pressuring her to start dating. "It just seems so strange to me that people find it so negative when someone wants to be single," he said. Trust me, if I wanted to go out, I would go out. I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really enriching and should be more rewarded than frowned upon. "

The video also saw Kris urging Khloe to freeze her eggs in case she ever wanted to give birth to another child. "You need frozen eggs," he said. Khloe didn't appear to be on the same page when she replied, "I'm not worried about it."

Khloe and Tristan, who share their daughter True, separated in February 2019 after he was accused of cheating with Jordyn Woods, Who Kylie JennerThe former best friend. However, recent rumors claimed that Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were secretly getting back together.