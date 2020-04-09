Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will celebrate True Thompson's second birthday and Easter together as rumors continue to say that they are secretly together again

Khloe Kardashian cannot avoid the rumors that she and Tristan Thompson secretly met in December and now that he has been quarantined with her, many are convinced that they are a couple again. With 90 percent of the country locked up due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some fans were surprised to see Tristan Thompson staying with Khloe and her two-year-old daughter True Thompson. Khloe and Tristan first sparked rumors of a reunion when they were together over the holidays and Khloe shared a family photo with Tristan at Christmas. Tristan has also left numerous comments on Khloe's photos so that the world knows that he is more than interested in her. Khloe and Tristan separated in February 2019 after a kissing scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Thompson's true birthday is April 12, 2020, the same day as Easter Sunday. Admittedly, Tristan and Khloe will spend their daughter's Easter and birthday together, and since the two spend so much time together, many believe there is more to it than just trying to be a united front for their daughter.

Considering that the Coronavirus quarantine has been a time when some couples would do anything to get away from their partner, just the fact that Tristan and Khloe are perfectly happy to be locked in the same mansion says a lot about where their relationship is. . current moment

Also, Khloe hasn't publicly dated anyone since her separation from Tristan and hasn't even hinted at the idea of ​​finding someone new. Due to these reasons, many people believe that Tristan and Khloe have been together again for at least four months!

True will celebrate her second birthday without her cousins ​​unless the family decides to organize some kind of reunion while they are six feet away. That seems unlikely; However, Kim Kardashian did have her mother come and even let her younger sister Kylie Jenner put on makeup. When it comes to the KarJenners, when there is a will, there is a way: if you want to meet, you will find a way to make it happen.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Do you think they are simply quarantined together for the sake of True Thompson or do you think they are back together as a close family?



