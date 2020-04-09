Home Entertainment Kevin McCall: No new music until I see my kids!

Beleaguered R,amp;B singer Kevin McCall has promised he won't release any new music until he is allowed to see his children.

"There is no new music until I see my children. I cannot choose the world over them. I will find music when I visit the police to protect us from the lies and abuse that mothers have subjected us in the past 6 years." .. I have won this fight with my oldest son. I will win again. JESUS, "he tweeted.

