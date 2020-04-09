Kevin McCall: No new music until I see my kids!

Beleaguered R,amp;B singer Kevin McCall has promised he won't release any new music until he is allowed to see his children.

"There is no new music until I see my children. I cannot choose the world over them. I will find music when I visit the police to protect us from the lies and abuse that mothers have subjected us in the past 6 years." .. I have won this fight with my oldest son. I will win again. JESUS, "he tweeted.

McCall shares a daughter with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille. Eva has a restraining order against McCall and says she needs help.

Last month, he said the following about McCall's mental state:

"I really think so. I think it's very easy to say, 'Oh, he's crazy.' But I was explaining to a friend, a sane person with a rational brain, that he wouldn't do the things he does." he said to Wendy Williams. "One can only get to the bottom of the fact that he cannot be rational. His brain cannot function like anyone else's. A normal father would not be away from his son as long as he was on this earth. They could not bear it. It has to not be there. "

She continued: "He is separated from his family, his mother has a restraining order against him, and one of his sisters is. He is crazy in all areas. He does not respect a person with his madness. He is crazy for everyone."