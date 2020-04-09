Kevin Garnett discusses NBA Hall of Fame, Kobe Bryant, COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1cd4a123125132306679fd7f33024a5876%

– Kevin Garnett always found Seattle to be a difficult place for opponents. He played in 27 games there during his NBA career, leaving the court as the winner only eight times.

He remembers those days. And respects them too.

In an extensive interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered many topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he is officially a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with other members. of the committee. Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

But there was also a surprise: Garnett revealed a deep affinity for Seattle, to the point where he said he would like to see the NBA return to that city, and said he would bring a team there if he could.

"If I have a dream, I would say I would love to be able to buy the Seattle SuperSonics and revive Northwest Seattle and get the NBA back in that area," said Garnett, who starred in Minnesota and Boston and also played for Brooklyn. "I think it is necessary and essential. Seattle was huge for our league. Not just Portland, but the entire northwest. I would love to be able to do that."

These days, it's not uncommon for Garnett to think big.

He discovered late last week that he had been officially selected for the Hall of Fame, part of a group of nine people that will include four who will enter as players: himself, Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. He was enthusiastic about each one for various reasons; Bryant for his competitive fire, Duncan because they were elite in the same position, captured by his body of work.

He said he still relishes his battles with Bryant and Duncan.

"I like to think that steel sharpens steel, and I like to think that the three of us pushed each other to be the best we could be," Garnett said. "To go to a class like this, I am more than honored."

And the news came at a time when the coronavirus pandemic outshines everything. Garnett has even limited the amount of news he can absorb, saying too much of what he sees is "scary."

"I'm going to be honest, I've been feeding to stay stimulated and I'm getting a lot of exercise," said Garnett. "I should be able to run a marathon when this is over. … I have disconnected from the general beast of it. I'm feeding on books, feeding on documentaries. "

They are a necessary distraction, in what has been a difficult year. Garnett has no big things to say about 2020, with the pandemic coming when he is still personally recovering from Bryant's death on January 26 in a helicopter crash.

"I'm not going to go to the front man, since Kobe died, it's been the other way around. 2020 has been (horrible)," Garnett said. "So, I've been trying to keep and … appreciate some of the little intangible things and really enjoy life a little bit or try to be productive. "

For Garnett, that passion intersects with one of Bryant's passions: creating content. Bryant was connecting with people through children's books, documentaries, and other projects, and Garnett has similar diversity in his content plans these days.

Garnett has a company called Content Cartel that is working hard to continue building now, even when basketball is on hiatus for at least another several weeks.

"I have stories for every event you feel," he said. "I want to share that. They are fun stories, they are things that I have survived, they are things that I think are compelling, I think that they are things that the younger generation or younger people, or even people's period, can take and use as a solution or as an influence. "

And if I had a tip for players today, as they deal with these uncertain times, it was this: Stay ready.

"Tomorrow is everything," Garnett said. "So I think the players obviously need to be locked in tomorrow and try to create a tomorrow not just for themselves, but for their families. You have to be prepared. I would stay as sharp as possible. It is always something you can do. We are all in this together, man. It is not someone or a single person who is having it. We, all over the world, are going through this. ”

