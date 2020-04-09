Kelly Rowland reveals her favorite sex toy!

Kelly Rowland jumped on the Internet with her friend, Lala Anthony, where she talked about her favorite sex toy.

During the live session, Kelly asked her Twitter followers if they preferred "Toys or not toys?" and if they opted for "Lingerie or just a T-shirt,quot;.

When her followers gave her answer, Lala asked Kelly what she preferred.

"A safe shirt. I mean duh," Kelly replied.

Lala chimed in: "I'm saying no to a toy! I really am. Sometimes you just want to get to it. You don't need all the extracurricular things."

Kelly added: "I have to be honest, you know those little rings that circulate … yes, I said it! It's very nice."

One of her viewers told the ladies that men can be intimidated by sex toys, and Kelly also had an answer for that: "You can always have a short warm-up and then have them watch your short warm-up and then have them join."

Well then!