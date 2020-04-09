Kelly Ripa is moved by the refusal of her children to hug her during the closure of the coronavirus

WENN / Instar

In the latest home edition of & # 39; Live With Kelly and Ryan & # 39 ;, the 49-year-old co-host confesses that she doesn't speak to two of her children and that her father has to delay knee surgery.

Kelly Ripa feel the full force of the tension caused by blocking the coronavirus. While co-hosting the latest edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan, "the 49-year-old media personality let her emotions take over her when she opened up about her children's refusal to hug her.

During the episode on Wednesday April 8, the actor's wife Mark Consuelos said to viewers and co-host Ryan Seacrest about his "little secret" of self-isolation. "My children, like, don't hug me," he confided. "And I say, 'Guys, we've all been locked up together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's okay."

First "All my kids"The actress also admitted that she does not speak to two of her children." I am not currently talking to two of my three children. "I am not talking to two of them," he said. "Just because we're all in the same boat together. I haven't been able to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents."

Apologizing for the breakup, Ripa said, "I don't know why I'm crying. Maybe I'm just going to have my period, who knows. Sorry, sorry." She went on to admit, "Sometimes we forget we're on. Did I yell that out? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't want to do that, I didn't want to do it."

Still, he couldn't help but talk about how COVID-19 further impacted his family. "I feel so bad for my son, Michael, that he was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks. And I really feel bad for my father who delayed knee surgery that he obviously can't have it now for so many reasons." she shared.

"She really wanted to see her grandson graduate from college," continued the mother of three. "It was a great topic of conversation at our house … It was at Yankee Stadium but then at their film school, they have a separate graduation, and that was supposed to be in Radio City. So, two establishments so iconic that, you know, we are not going to experiment. "

However, Ripa refused to sympathize with such things, as she acknowledged that others suffered more due to the pandemic. "These are small problems considering that many people are losing loved ones and [are] very, very sick," he said. "But it just is what it is, you know what I mean?"

Ripa shares three children together, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquín, 17, with her husband Consuelos, 24.