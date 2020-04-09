Katrina Kaif sends a message of thanks to the Mumbai police

Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help in these unprecedented times of Coronavirus. Whether you are providing financial support or simply spreading information about the virus, B-towners do it 24/7. Recently, Akshay Kumar, in addition to contributing significantly to PM CARES, praised the Mumbai Police. He admired the way the Mumbai police had behaved in these difficult times.

Katrina Kaif did the same. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram showing support for the police. The actress wrote: "Saluting the courage and dedication of the Mumbai police and Maharashtra Police who work so hard while maintaining the safety and comfort of our homes. A tremendous respect for all of you #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice ".

At times like these, the little gestures of celebrities go a long way. Don't you think