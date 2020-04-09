Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen wants Bayern Munich to move | Football news





Bayer Leverkusen wants around £ 100 million for midfielder Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz wants to join Bayern Munich once the transfer window opens, according to Sky in Germany.

Last season, the 20-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakup campaign, scored 20 goals and recorded seven assists, earning a call to the Germany team.

He has struggled to regain that form this season, although Bayern, which is looking to rebuild its squad this summer, is still of great interest.

Sky in Germany reports that Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick is eager to strengthen his ranks in midfield and sees Havertz as the ideal signing.

Leverkusen wants around £ 100 million for Havertz and is eager to generate as much money as possible for him, despite a stern warning from Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert, who suggested that the summer transfer window could "collapse "in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Havertz celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's goal against the Rangers in their Europa League game

Sky Sports News reported in December that Havertz was expected to remain in Leverkusen for the remainder of the current campaign.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs known to have been monitoring Havertz in recent months.

Havertz is currently contracted with Leverkusen until 2022, having signed a five-year agreement in July 2017.