Justin Timberlake struggling parenting full time during the coronavirus lockdown

The NSYNC star says that 24-hour parenting & # 39; is simply not human & # 39; as he and his wife Jessica Biel isolate themselves with their little Silas in the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Blocking the coronavirus has made Justin Timberlake Realizing how difficult it is to be a full-time parent, insisting that "it just isn't human."

Pop superstar shares his son Silas with his actress wife Jessica BielHe admits that isolated life at home in Montana has taken a little getting used to.

"We're doing well (sic)," he told SiriusXM's Hits 1 show about how the family is coping.

Joking about the couple's parental struggles, Timberlake joked, "We especially regret the fact that only 24-hour parenting is not human."

And the singer / actor confesses that even his son occasionally gets upset about having to spend all his time with mom and dad.

"Take a look … I'm like, 'Okay, great, let's take a (break) …'" Timberlake said. "Just a commercial break."

Fortunately, the family of three's Montana getaway has been the perfect place for isolation. "Anyway, we are in a place where they are quite distant socially here, where our place is, so just being able to walk to your driveway and maybe take a little walk is always nice," he continued, adding, "Sit down." very lucky and blessed "to be able to enjoy the outdoors.

Timberlake and Biel spent their Wednesday April 8, 2020 bathing Silas with birthday love when she turned five, and "The sinner"The actress took to Instagram to share how they were celebrating the special day.

Along with a photo of the mother and child from last summer 2019, Biel wrote: "This little man is 5 years old today! We are home, covered in legos (sic) and birthday cake right now …"

After revealing that they would also make a charitable donation in honor of their son to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, he continued: "To celebrate his big birthday, we are supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing a great job to keep children and families healthy and fed during this time … Sending much love to all of you … "

