Justin Timberlake reveals the origin story of "D * ck in a box,quot; while eating spicy chicken wings

Justin Timberlake recently sat down for a plate of chicken wings and a range of hot sauces for an episode of The hot ones. During the popular online video segment, the singer revealed the origin story behind the 2006 viral Saturday night live digital short D * ck in a box.

More than a decade later, D * ck in a box it's still one of the most popular digital shorts that came from SNL and the Lonely Island comedy trio, featuring Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer.

Timberlake revealed that when he hosted Saturday night live For the second time in 2006, executive producer Lorne Michaels told him that he needed to do something with Samberg (who was a SNL cast member at the time) and Lonely Island because they were about "song and dance,quot; and "comedy,quot;.

This was the first time Timberlake had met Sandberg, and he said that they immediately hit it off. However, Lonely Island and Timberlake were struggling to find a concept for a video.

In the middle of the week, they finally came up with an idea about "a duo of guys who are still stuck in a while, in a certain style: silk suits, herringbone chains, and meticulously sculpted facial hair." Still, even though they had the idea of ​​appearance, they struggled with what those characters would do.

Finally, Jorma (Taccone) says: "What if we make the old popcorn in the prank from the movies? "Timberlake explained." He was like, 'You know all the d- on popcorn.' I was like, 'That sounds super creepy, bro!' To what we later said, 'Yeah, that's totally appropriate for two guys who are completely confused what is appropriate. "

After they rushed to write the song and record the video, which was until the early hours of Saturday, the FCC showed up and told them they couldn't use the song or video because of the word "d * ck,quot;. However, they would agree with the video if they spoke the word, which is what they did.

"I think the irony of that is, I think the funniest version of that is the cheeky version," said Timberlake. "I totally believe that idea would not have been seen to the end if the big wigs had known what we were doing."

Justin Timberlake was also asked during the interview to rank his own albums from best to worst, and FutureSex / LoveSounds it was his first choice, followed by his debut album Justified.



