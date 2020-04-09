Joy Behar denies rumors of her retirement from & # 39; The View & # 39; in 2022

ABC / Jenny Anderson

The comedian, who has co-hosted the daytime talk show for 21 seasons, was speculated to be preparing to leave the show after her interview was mentioned for Ramin Setoodeh's nonfiction book.

Joy Behar He will not go "The view"Anytime soon. He suggested he was planning a retirement for 2022 after his interview for Ramin Setoodeh's next book," Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of & # 39; The View & # 39; "It was news, the co-host of ABC's daytime talk show. She was quick to set the record straight.

Through her spokesperson, the 77-year-old woman denied speculation. "This is not true," his representative said in a published statement. "Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and, as she herself made clear in the interview, if she is & # 39; fabulous in [2022] as I am now & # 39 ;, she will be in her seat at the table".

Behar's retirement rumor was triggered by an April 8 story published by Variety. In it, the publication shared an excerpt from Setoodeh's non-fiction book in which the "Hall passThe actress revealed, "I have a three-year contract. But that doesn't mean I can't leave if I want to, because they really can't do anything to me right now. "

"I don't see myself staying any longer [time]. That's right! I could be wrong. If I'm as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I'll think about it. But the chances of that happening …", the personality of the media continued explaining. "You know, time passes. I am not a child."

However, the current main focus of the producers of "The View" was not whether Behar really planned to withdraw or not, but rather how to adapt to the coronavirus crisis. "That is a long way off and everyone really likes Joy, so they hope she [or] reconsiders or can convince her not to leave if that's really her goal," an insider call told HollywoodLife.

The source also noted that producers have not yet spoken about finding Behar's replacement. "Those conversations haven't even started or been thought about because once again everyone loves Joy and they wouldn't want to have that out there that they're looking for his replacement," the source explained. "Usually everything works when it comes to & # 39; The View & # 39; and when they have to deal with everything, they will, but from now on everyone is happy and content to keep Joy close."