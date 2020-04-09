Jordyn Woods plans a musical career after the elimination of & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39;

Instagram

Kylie Jenner's former best friend wants to be a professional singer after surprising the audience when she is revealed to be the face behind the kangaroo mask on the talent show.

Kylie Jennerex best friend Jordyn Woods is planning a career in music after surprising audiences like The Kangaroo in "The masked singer U.S."

The social media influencer was unmasked in the singing competition, which sees stars don elaborate costumes and showcase their vocal talents in an attempt to fool viewers and judges. Robin thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken jeongY Jenny McCarthy, Wednesday April 8, 2020.

Despite having kept her singing skills quiet until now, many fans guessed that she was the famous face behind the mask, as she told People, "I didn't even realize that people would know, because I've never sung publicly. People are just smart. "

Now, however, he has the music bug, and he confessed that he plans to go to the studio and put the vocals on a bunch of tracks he's already been working on.

"Sometimes people say, 'What is your talent?' … I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn't know existed before doing the show," he explained. "There will be an album. Stay tuned for when this is over and I can go to the studio to record the music I made."

Jordyn was kicked out of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters' inner circle after she emerged, she kissed Khloe Kardashianit's daddy baby Tristan Thompson, at a home party last year 2019, which led the couple to separate when "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was to give birth to daughter Dream.