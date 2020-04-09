Joaquin Phoenix remembers vomiting in the backstage before the television interview due to intense anxiety

WENN

The Oscar-winning actor remembers being overcome by crippling anxiety before taking the stage for a televised interview, and admits he still has similar problems every time he gets a new project.

Paralyzed Anxiety Pushed Joaquin Phoenix being physically ill while waiting behind the scenes before a television appearance.

Oscar winner "jester"The actor spoke to the British magazine GQ and explained that he must take special measures to deal with his stress when he works.

Phoenix said he "still has paralyzing anxiety for weeks before filming begins" and "feels physically ill" when he begins working on new projects.

"During the first three weeks of shooting, I sweat so much that they have to put pads on my armpits," he admitted.

Witnessing for the star, film director James Gray He agreed and said to the publication: "He is incredibly shy, something that most people think is an act or something."

Gray, who worked with Phoenix on several projects, including "We own the night"and"The immigrant"He recalled once he waited behind the scenes with him before a television interview, when he became so nervous that he vomited. The filmmaker did not reveal which show the star should appear on.

Phoenix, 45, suggested he was nervous because "everything they teach you as a child (about acting) is completely wrong."

"They teach you to remember your lines. Wrong! They teach you to follow your light. Wrong! They teach you to hit the target. Wrong, wrong, wrong!" he said. "Those are the things you shouldn't do."

Despite his nerves, Phoenix was one of the most famous actors during the 2020 award season, achieving the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the success of the Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance as Arthur Fleck in "Joker" .