Joaquin Phoenix almost set himself on fire before entering rehab

The actor of & # 39; Joker & # 39; He reveals that he finally sought help from his addiction after director Werner Herzog saved him from a car explosion after a car accident.

Joaquin Phoenix registered in rehab after director Werner Herzog He highlighted his reckless ways after a near-death car accident.

The "jester"Star admits that she was drinking heavily and partying after the success of her Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the line"15 years ago, and starting to lose control.

"I wasn't getting involved with the world or myself in the way that I wanted to," he tells GQ. "He was being an idiot, running, drinking, trying to screw people, going to stupid clubs."

Then one night the actor overturned his car during a tour of Los Angeles and was waiting on the side of the road, next to the remains, about to light a cigarette, when the German filmmaker Herzog intervened.

"A German voice said, 'Relax!'" Recalls Phoenix, explaining that the director pointed out that the car was leaking gasoline and that Joaquin was seconds away from potentially burning.

He entered a treatment center days later and now the Oscar winner doesn't feel like drinking like he used to and following his tragic brother, Phoenix river, to an early grave.

"There are many things that I enjoy doing and I don't want to wake up feeling hangover," he added. "It is not something I fight against, it is just the way I live my life."