Jesy Nelson breaks up with Chris Hughes after a year

The Little Mix singer and former & # 39; Love Island & # 39; star reportedly They have left him since he is isolating himself with his friend in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

Small mix star jesy Nelson allegedly separated from her boyfriend Chris Hughes.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, "Hit Up Song" and "former hit maker"Love islandThe "contestant broke up" a couple of weeks ago, "after deciding that the relationship had" run its course. "

"Jesy and Chris separated a couple of weeks ago. Everything was very friendly and they are still very good friends," said a source close to the couple. "They chatted on the phone about their relationship and they both agreed it looked like it had run its course, they are both absolutely fine."

The couple had been living separately during the national blockade amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the singer said, "Chris is not with me now because he is isolated with his roommate, so I haven't seen him in a long time."

Jesy and Chris have been dating since February 2019, and the UK reality star appears in the Little Mix music video for their recent single, "Wasabi".

Their representatives did not immediately respond to WENN's request for comment.