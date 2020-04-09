Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have not reconciled despite the meeting

Contrary to reports, Jesse MetcalfeY Santa face they are "absolutely not,quot; getting back together.

Conversations about a possible reconciliation began to turn Thursday when cameras saw the two exes feeding their car at a service station in Los Angeles. Jesse was wearing gloves and a mask when he got out of his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon while Cara chose to forego preventive measures.

Despite speculation surrounding their current relationship status, a source tells E! The news that their joint sighting is simply due to the current coronavirus pandemic. "They were not together again. They were together for 14 years, they own a house together and they have made the mature decision to isolate themselves along with Jesse living in the guest house," the source insists.

The couple broke up on January 23, nearly three months ago, after they saw him flirting with not one but two women on the same day.