Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have not reconciled despite the meeting

Contrary to reports, Jesse MetcalfeY Santa face they are "absolutely not,quot; getting back together.
Conversations about a possible reconciliation began to turn Thursday when cameras saw the two exes feeding their car at a service station in Los Angeles. Jesse was wearing gloves and a mask when he got out of his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon while Cara chose to forego preventive measures.
Despite speculation surrounding their current relationship status, a source tells E! The news that their joint sighting is simply due to the current coronavirus pandemic. "They were not together again. They were together for 14 years, they own a house together and they have made the mature decision to isolate themselves along with Jesse living in the guest house," the source insists.
The couple broke up on January 23, nearly three months ago, after they saw him flirting with not one but two women on the same day.
"Cara was completely shocked by the photos of him with other women," a source told E! at the time. "She knew they were having trouble, but she didn't think he would betray her on this level and it's really embarrassing for her."
Before their split, the influencer and actor were planning a wedding, as they had been engaged since 2016, but the plans never came to fruition. According to the source, Cara always felt that her fiancé "was not ready to commit,quot; or walk down the aisle, despite proposing to her. The source said, "They've really been on and off multiple times for the duration of their relationship."
Neither Cara nor Jesse have fully addressed the split, but they keep their followers up-to-date on their activities as they distance themselves socially. On Instagram, Jesse revealed that he's working out, while Cara is doing a little bit of everything. She shared her current readings, indulgent treats, and more, even revealing that she ate a container of frosting, because why not?
