Jennifer Stone prepares to join the battle of Coronavirus as a registered nurse

Many celebrities have been taking action amid the coronavirus crisis through donations, but Jennifer Stone is taking yours to the next level. On Tuesday April 7, the former "Wizards of Waverly Place"The actress announced her plan to join the front line in the fight against the global virus as a registered nurse.

The actress, best known for her role as Harper Finkle on the Disney Channel series, made the revelation while celebrating World Health Day. Uploading an Instagram photo of her three different ID cards, she shared: "A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from volunteering, then nursing student and now a RN resident. "

In the same post, the 27-year-old spoke more about her immediate goal for her new career. "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front line as I prepare to join them," I confided before adding a series of hashtags that include "World Health Organization," "Nurses from support "," westayhereforyou "" pleasestayhomeforus "and" covid2020 ".

Jennifer completed her nursing school in December 2019. At that time, the "Bad Girls 2"The actress turned to Instagram to share:" It's been a long way of blood (mostly from other people), sweat, and tears (those were mine), but I can finally call myself a nursing graduate! Now to start studying for NCLEX! "

As Jennifer prepared to join the front, her "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star Selena Gomez has supported the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by donating masks and ventilators in late March. Days later, he promised to give away "$ 1 of each order in (his) official store" to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund by announcing the release date of the "Rare" deluxe version.