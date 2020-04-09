Jennifer Aydin, real housewife, reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

Jennifer Aydin, the New Jersey Royal Housewives Star claims she tested positive for the coronavirus after her husband brought the test results home. Page Six picked up on a social media post from the reality star, whose husband is a doctor, in which she made her revelation.

Since she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms, the reality star has stayed at home and away from her children. The reality star reported that she began feeling ill last week, including feelings of "extreme fatigue,quot;, albeit "without fever."

As a precautionary measure, the New Jersey Royal Housewives Star asked her husband, Bill, who is a plastic surgeon, to bring home a test he did. The result showed that he really had the coronavirus, rather than just the common flu.

Aydin stated on her social media account that her husband did not want to do an exam initially because she considered it a waste of resources, and she was not experiencing a fever or dry cough, so she thought she was exposed. .

However, to be sure, she tested it and it was positive, as noted above. A positive test or not, Aydin has been doing his part to help flatten the curve, including staying home and also getting away from his children.

As the world probably already knows, coronavirus has symptoms in the form of shortness of breath, cough, fever, and other cold symptoms like a runny nose, however, it depends on the person. The Center for Disease Control has reported that one may experience symptoms after 2-14 days.

Since then Jennifer claimed that she had felt much better and was not as fatigued as before. The star further stated that he was sweating in his sleep and also lost consciousness.

Many of her housemates, like Luann De Lesseps and Monique Samuels, wished her best wishes and get better soon.



