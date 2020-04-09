Jeezy publicly acknowledges her commitment to Jeannie Mai in an Instagram post

Although it's only been a few days since the official announcement, fans are still processing the happy news that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged to get married. Well, just over 24 hours later, Jeezy has finally publicly commented on the surprise proposal in a new Instagram post.

As previously reported, Jeezy apparently planned to propose to Jeannie this month during her scheduled trip to Vietnam, which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, to accommodate the change in plans, Jeezy decided to surprise Jeannie with a quarantine night at her Los Angeles home, where she proceeded to ask the question.

Jeannie's representative told "People,quot; about the engagement, saying:

Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay planned to propose. Instead, Jay decided to take Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "

Fast forward to the present and Jeezy has made her Instagram engagement official by writing the following message under a photo of the happy couple:

"I would say 4 lives but that is not enough. Infinity …"

Jeezy and Jeannie started dating last year after rumors that they were a couple, which was finally confirmed by Jeannie on her daytime talk show "The Real." According to reports, the show is also about to start filming virtual episodes, so Jeannie is highly likely to comment on her new fiancé.

