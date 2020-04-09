Jedediah Bila, co-host of the "Fox & Friends" weekend, says he is recovering from the coronavirus – Deadline

Fox and his friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila has revealed that he is recovering from the coronavirus.

Bila shared the news on social media on Thursday. "I know I've been a little MIA," he wrote. "I'm actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I'm on the mend, so don't worry. My husband is doing well at home, too, and luckily Hartley didn't get sick (Thank you, God, I am eternally grateful." .

Hartley is her young son, who was born in November.

Bila last appeared in Fox and friends March 29.

As with other news broadcast networks, Fox News has taken additional precautions that allow presenters and other on-air talents to broadcast from their homes amid the coronavirus crisis. This week, management also distributed thermometers and face covers to all essential employees who are still reporting to the company's headquarters in Manhattan.

Fox Business parted ways with one of its primetime hosts, Trish Regan, last month after putting its show on hold when the coronavirus crisis intensified. The move came after she delivered a segment describing the coronavirus pandemic as a "political judgment hoax."

Bila is the latest television news professional known to have tested positive for coronavirus. Chris Cuomo and CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin have tested positive for COVID-19. Cuomo has continued to do his primetime quarantined schedule from the basement of his New York home.

Bila was previously a co-host on ABC The view.