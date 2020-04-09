Jean Todt: F1 teams, suppliers, manufacturers & # 39; may have to review their programs & # 39;





Nine Formula One Grand Prix races have been canceled or postponed

Formula One faces a new reality and faces the possibility of cuts to ensure that the sport emerges intact from the coronavirus crisis, said FIA President Jean Todt.

Nine Formula One Grand Prix races have been canceled or postponed since the start of the season in Melbourne last month and the next race scheduled is the French GP on June 28.

"I am sure that many teams, suppliers, manufacturers will have to review their programs," said Todt. Motoring Thursday. "They may be forced to stop.

"I don't want to be very confident, but I hope some team owners or team sponsors will stay motivated."

"That's why we have to make sure we don't discourage them, because they can say OK, after all, what's the purpose? Do I still like it? Do I still need it?"

Also talking to French sports every day. L & # 39; Equipe On Thursday Todt said the FIA ​​would not rush the season's resumption.

"We will not put anyone in danger to resume a championship," said the Frenchman. "We will only resume when we have assurances that the risk of contamination is zero."

The teams agreed to reduce the budget ceiling for 2021 from $ 175 million (£ 141 million) to $ 150 million (£ 121 million) and L & # 39; Equipe He reported that the FIA ​​would be pushing to further reduce it to $ 125 million (£ 101 million) or $ 100 million (£ 80 million).

"We will have to be determined because some are against the proposals that are essential for the survival of the sport," said Todt.