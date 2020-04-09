Home Entertainment JayDaYoungan Releases New NBA Track YoungBoy Diss – & # 39; 38k...

JayDaYoungan Releases New NBA Track YoungBoy Diss – & # 39; 38k & # 39;

Rapper JayDaYoungan has released a new diss track directed at fellow NBA rapper YoungBoy titled "38k (Facts)".

The title refers to Youngboy's 2016 album, 38 Baby in 2016.

"I'm going to be really disrespectful, I don't give a shit," says JayDaYoungan, also claiming that he "fucked,quot; one of the rapper's exes.

