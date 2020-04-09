JayDaYoungan Releases New NBA Track YoungBoy Diss – & # 39; 38k & # 39;

Rapper JayDaYoungan has released a new diss track directed at fellow NBA rapper YoungBoy titled "38k (Facts)".

The title refers to Youngboy's 2016 album, 38 Baby in 2016.

"I'm going to be really disrespectful, I don't give a shit," says JayDaYoungan, also claiming that he "fucked,quot; one of the rapper's exes.

Jay is still salty from the aftermath of last year after he asked YoungBoy to collaborate. YoungBoy responded by writing, "Get rid of this shit, I know how you got my song to fuck like this,quot; below the post.

JayDaYoungan made headlines in February after being arrested by a court order stemming from an alleged incident of domestic violence. The rapper was accused of hitting a pregnant woman, according to authorities. When he was detained, authorities said they found him hiding in an attic.

Agents reportedly confiscated $ 24,000 in cash from the house where he was hiding. They also found oxycodone, methazine, and marijuana along with various firearms, which were also seized.