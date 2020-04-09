Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller hopes to build rivalry with Tyson Fury ahead of future fight | Boxing news





Jarrell Miller could be in collision with Tyson Fury

Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller believes a fight against Tyson Fury is "definitely in the future,quot; after joining the same American promotion company as the British WBC champion.

The New Yorker has been linked to Top Rank, led by Bob Arum, who has devised Fury's successful spell in the US. And Miller was due to fight on the undercard of the British star's WBC title win over Deontay Wilder in February.

But Miller now hopes to appear on the same bill as Fury-Wilder 3, and the undefeated 31-year-old expects Top Rank to build up a rivalry with the new WBC champion.

When asked if Fury's fight was inevitable, Miller said Sky Sports: "I think so. I think they were talking about it after Fury fought Wilder again.

"I was supposed to be the main event for that fight. I was supposed to be the main event for the last fight."

"I think it will definitely be in the future."

Miller, who is co-promoted by Dmitriy Salita, had been discussing a fight with Carlos Takam, although plans for him to return the same night as Vasiliy Lomachenko in New York on May 30 have been shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

After Fury finished Wilder's perfect record of 42 fights in Las Vegas, Miller intends to become America's No. 1 fighter and believes he would have inflicted a similar loss on the Alabama man.

Miller wants to replace Deontay Wilder as America's next world champion

"Even when Wilder had the belt, he was just the holder of the belt," said Miller.

"You could say, you know how Tyson Fury came here, his energy (Wilder), his personality he emits, not many people really care about that. It's one of those things. I don't know if it's bad marketing, or what It was. It didn't come off as a person you would see genuine in any way. It is what it is.

"We didn't see anything new about Wilder that we didn't know, I mean, as a boxer and a student of the game. I've always said that he fights with a guy who can lock him up, it can take a good long decent shot, it's going to be a long night for Deontay and That's what happened.

"When you're a taller guy like Tyson, it's easier for him to stay against range, but Tyson went after him, laid him down, put the weight on him, kept hitting his face and waited until he got tired, and threw bombs at him.

Fury is expected to have a third fight with Wilder.

"For me, as a smaller boy, or shorter guy, I'd be on his chest all night, in exactly the same way, even worse. I let my combinations be so much better than these guys."

Top Rank President Todd DuBoef said Sky Sports Last month, Fury was among a series of fighters who could be an option for Miller.

"The heavyweight division is at the forefront of boxing's renaissance," said DuBoef. "Look at Miller, Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr, these guys are on the line."

"Miller has a personality like Fury and Wilder: a great conversationalist and very charismatic. He is a guy who can offer a lot."