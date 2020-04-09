Jamie Murray Talks To Queen Ticket Holders | Tennis news

Jamie Murray has contacted Queen's ticket holders after news that the tournament would be canceled this year.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has managed to capture a video of Jamie on the phone with Queen's ticket holder and local Londoner John.
John talks about the memories of the event, a legendary Davis Cup match against France and his thoughts on what will happen when the tour resumes …
Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.
%MINIFYHTML89012acfdf9c8112fb6e9c2ca16853aa11%