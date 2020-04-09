James family dance video makes people say Zhuri is now the most famous member of his family

TSR Reactionz: LeBron James may bring bread for his family, but people on Twitter say his 4-year-old daughter Zhuri James is the real star.

The James family went viral today when they killed their interpretation of Drake's Toosie Slide challenge.

While everyone was on point, Zhuri was front and center, proving to be the family's Beyonce. People on Twitter took note of that and pointed out that it was Zhuri who really had the family in formation.

Not only was the choreography there, but Zhuri opened the number with an impressive division! It seemed like people really enjoyed watching LeBron and Savannah's lovely family split up.

PASS to see how people reacted to the James family dance and see why people think Zhuri is now the most famous member of the James family!

