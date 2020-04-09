Jameis Winston on being replaced by Tom Brady: "I guess they are congratulations to me,quot;

In the past, when someone said of Jameis Winston, "He can really make him spin,quot;, that has generally referred to his ability to throw a soccer ball. Winston demonstrated Wednesday that he can also trigger an awkward situation when he said he deserved "congratulations,quot; on being replaced as the Buccaneers' quarterback by Tom Brady.

Winston's reasoning seemed to be that since Brady is considered by many to be the best of all time, that means that only the highest quality quarterback could be enough to kick Winston out of his initial job in Tampa Bay.

The episode was developed during an appearance on Fox News to promote a toll-free phone line (844-TEST-COVID) for those with questions about the new coronavirus. Discussing it with his partner in the company, Florida-based general surgeon Scott Kelley, host Ed Henry finally asked Winston to comment on Brady and where he could play himself next.

Well, one thing you can learn about me is my faith. I have tremendous faith in my Lord, ”Winston replied. “And one thing about Tom Brady is that he is understood to be the GOAT.

"And for you to be replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess that congratulates me."

Say this a lot for Winston: If you show so much composure and creativity in your pocket going forward, you could get another starting job in the NFL.

As it stands, he's a free agent who'll probably have to wait at this point until after this month's draft, assuming he manages to go as planned, before joining a team. Even then, Winston might have to settle for a backup role, despite coming out of a season in which his 5,109 passing yards led the NFL.

Unfortunately for the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, his 30 interceptions also led the league. After five years in which his inconsistent play contributed to a 28-42-0 record in the games that Winston started, the team seemed to hesitate to bring him back even before Brady hit the market.

While in professional limbo, Winston has been keeping busy with LASIK surgery and posting photos of himself exercising. In addition to discussing the coronavirus hotline on Wednesday, he shared details of his recent wedding to Breion Allen, his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his young son.

Winston said the wedding, which allegedly took place last month at her home in Odessa, Florida, on March 27, featured a "very limited,quot; guest list as a security measure amid the pandemic. He noted that he and Allen exchanged their vows while standing in a pool, and stated with a smile: "To my knowledge, chlorine helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

During the interview, Winston quickly returned to his hotline, which he promoted as assisting people "from the easy access of their own homes."

Earlier in the segment, Winston, 26, noted how strongly the pandemic has affected the African American community, as well as the community in and around his hometown of Bessemer, Alabama. "I really think it is because of the lack of resources, be it local hospitals or different machines," he said, explaining his motivation for trying to help.

After the conversation turned to his current NFL situation, Winston said, "At the end of the day, it is a competitive sport. We are all in business.

"I am excited for any opportunity I may have, and eventually I will have to play Tom Bradys, Patrick Mahomeses and all the other great quarterbacks," he continued. "This is how you win Super Bowls, and that's what I want."