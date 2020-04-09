"It has support and the connection is available,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

SMASH. He returns with a brand new episode titled "Stigma,quot; tonight at 10:00 PM ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access. In this very special episode, the team addresses mental health, particularly within the police.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to series star Alex Russell about tonight's episode and the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

MW: Hi Alex, nice to talk to you, today we are here to talk about a very moving episode of SMASH. that touches on some really important topics, can you talk about what this episode means to you?

ARKANSAS: What the episode means to me is, first of all, an episode dedicated to shedding light on police suicide, suicide, and mental health in general, but particularly in relation to law enforcement and what are generally ours. officers they are exposed and have to pass and take care of their mental health. For me, it is personal to me. I think a lot of people are in that situation. It's a sliding scale, I think most people deal with mental health issues at some point on the sliding scale. I think it is much more common than many people think and someone who is right at the end of it, who is contemplating suicide, who is having these dark thoughts, people do not realize how widespread this is, they feel it is only them.

I've definitely dealt with my own mental health issues; I have dealt with anxiety. It is personal to me and one of the most important things that I have discovered over time is understanding the problem, understanding that it is something that most people are susceptible to, up to a point. That is your greatest strength and for me it is the most important thing to combat it. When I talk to someone else who is having it, I will tell them from personal experience. You have to understand what you are dealing with and what you are dealing with is not your fault and it is something that many or most people deal with to some extent. So this is how that it was for me personally but Here we are also specifically looking at mental health in law enforcement in this episode.

MW: When I saw the episode description as someone who has friends and loved ones struggling with mental health and I also have many friends and loved ones who are police officers, I am aware of what a suicide problem is among police officers. I think it's great S.W.A.T. is lighting up the subject and andYou're also partnering with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, could you talk a little bit about your work with them too?

ARKANSAS: Yes. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been incredibly helpful as the episode unfolded with your help. We also made a public service announcement that we will post alongside the episode. It is very, very important for us to be able to let people feel that there is a force, that there is a maximum force to reach, to call the lifeline, to tell a friend, to express this. Especially among men and then especially among men in law enforcement, there is such a stigma. The name of the episode is "Stigma,quot; because that is what we are trying to eradicate. This stigma that it is weak to ask for help, that it is weak to show signs of depression or anxiety or dark feelings or emotions; It is the strongest thing you can do.

It has to be the strongest because it is what we are terrified to do, which is to reach someone, but on the other side of that call or that contact, we just want to remind people that there is absolute support and that movement of force that you can do is the first step towards overcoming this thing. There is no weakness in that. That is something that we are really trying to emphasize.

MW: Many times with people that stigma exists. People feel like "I should be able to handle this on my own,quot; and they can't and that only improves the downward spiral.

ARKANSAS: Absolutely, "I should be able to handle this on my own," is something that has just been broadcast for eons, it's over. A long time ago, when we didn't know what this was. It is archaic, it has no place in modern society. We know better now. We are trying to ensure the lack of judgment. There is nothing to judge, it is something that is very widespread, it is definitely something that touches everyone seriously, if not personally someone you know, that is how widespread it is. Trying to emphasize lack of judgment and admiration for myself or anyone who is willing to be vulnerable at the time. It is the strongest thing you can do.

MW: Last question before letting you go here. Mental health, particularly now with everything that happens, increases even more with the average person. What does it mean to you to bring not only some entertainment to the people who are trapped in your home, but also shed light on this issue that is particularly affecting many people?

ARKANSAS: It's funny that you say that, it's timely. I have noticed my anxiety, I generally find that these days I navigate quite well, it has definitely increased a bit from being trapped in the house. So that's something I've been browsing every day. What helps me the most is my conscience, the amount of attention I can put into it knowing exactly what it is.

I think it's kind of ironic that we're doing it right now. But I would emphasize again, even during this period when we cannot be physically together, and we cannot get closer to six feet from each other and we are trapped in our houses, we are still so connected. A friend or National Suicide Lifeline or Blue H.E.L.P. or any of these organizations, they are there and they are implemented for some reason.

At the other end of that call to them or a friend, even if you are stuck in your house right now, there are people there. We are there and you have support and the connection is available. It is a phone call away.

MW: Well again, I am very proud of the work you have done with this and all the best to move on. Stay safe!

ARKANSAS: Thanks to you too, stay safe!

Tune in tonight for a new one SMASH. at 10:00 pm. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.