Is President Donald Trump going to forgive Tiger King Star Joe Exotic?

President Donald Trump shocked the world when he answered a question from a journalist who not only asked the Commander in Chief if he had watched Netflix Tiger king But if he was considering giving Joe Exotic a presidential pardon. Tiger king is a seven-episode docusery that focuses on the convicted felon and former zookeeper Joseph Allen Schreibvogel (later changed to Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage and known as Joe Exotic) who was convicted of the attempted murder-for-hire plot against big cat woodpecker Carole Basket on. As the nation has been blocked due to the Coronavirus pandemic, more people are watching their favorite shows, and Tiger King has topped the list. Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison term at FMC Fort Worth, but Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. suggested that the sentence seemed a little "aggressive,quot; and now President Donald Trump has declared that he will investigate it.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Sirius XM where he called a radio show and talked about the series and Joe Exotic.

"Now, I don't even know exactly what he was accused of … I watched the show, but it was like, I don't know exactly what he was guilty of or not. It doesn't seem like he was totally innocent of anything. But when they say," We're locking this up guy for 30 years, "I say he seems somewhat aggressive.

Joe Exotic fans were delighted to hear the news, as many hope that the Tiger King will be forgiven.

One person who understandably would not be happy with a possible forgiveness is Carole Baskin. You can see the moment when President Donald Trump addressed the question in the following video player.

What do you think about Donald Trump Jr.'s statement? Were you surprised to hear the journalist ask the president to assess the situation?

Tiger King has become a hit that fans demand the most in the series. Netflix reportedly plans to release an additional episode that is said to be similar to a reality show reunion. Carole Baskin, who was unhappy with the way she was portrayed in the Netflix series, is also believed not to appear in the reunion special.



