Insurance agencies follow Allstate's move to cut premium payments as drivers stay off the road – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Shortly after Allstate announced that it was reimbursing $ 600 million in premium payments to its clients as people drive less during the coronavirus pandemic, other agencies have followed suit.

Karl Susman of the Susman Insurance Agency was expecting this result after Allstate's announcement earlier this week.

"We see that the rest of the carriers do the same to try to stay competitive," Susman said.

"The response has been enormous. Each company is saying something. If they haven't made an announcement yet, they're telling us to wait for something to come. "

As of Thursday, Progressive offered a 20 percent credit on April and May premiums.

Mercury Insurance, Safeco, Liberty Mutual and Travelers Insurance grant a 15 percent credit on April and May premiums.

Geico announced that it is offering a 15 percent credit on its auto and motorcycle policies for renewals between April 8 and October 7.

Farmers and 21st Century are offering a 25 percent reduction for the April premium alone and Nationwide's private customer is returning $ 50 per policy.

State Farm also announced that its driver will see a 25 percent premium reduction from March 20 to May 31.

"Everyone says that clients do not require any action, this will happen automatically," Susman said.

In a statement, the State Department of Insurance said it will review all actions of insurance companies to make sure they are distributing the money "fairly,quot; and not "discriminatory,quot;.

The statement encourages all insurers to consider returning some of their earnings to the consumer, "and if the companies do not do so voluntarily, my department will exercise its authority under California law to prevent drivers from overpaying for insurance during this emergency. Every dollar counts for drivers and businesses. "

Most insurers are also not canceling for non-payment and are not charging late fees.

According to insurance experts, they expect premiums to fall beyond the next few months as fewer claims are filed and profits soar for insurers.