In the race for coronavirus drugs, this scientist urges at a slower pace

OMAHA – Starting every morning at 5:30, Dr. Andre Kalil makes a double espresso, runs 10 kilometers, makes two additional espresso for himself and his wife, and heads to his laboratory at the University Medical Center from Nebraska.

A flood awaits you.

Insistent calls and emails accumulate every day. Patients and their doctors cry out for unproven coronavirus treatments, encouraged by President Trump, who said that "we can't wait,quot; for rigorous studies of the antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, and that sick patients should have immediate access to experimental medications. .

Dr. Kalil, 54, is a principal investigator in the federal government clinical trial of drugs that can treat coronavirus. You are starting with remdesivir, an antiviral medicine. The first results will be ready in a few weeks.

Dr. Kalil, who has decades of experience dealing with questions about the use – and misuse – of experimental drugs, has rarely been more frustrated. You have seen what happens when despair drives treatment decisions. "A lot of drugs that we thought were fantastic ended up killing people," he said in an interview. "It is very difficult to continue explaining that."