In the race for coronavirus drugs, this scientist urges at a slower pace

OMAHA – Starting every morning at 5:30, Dr. Andre Kalil makes a double espresso, runs 10 kilometers, makes two additional espresso for himself and his wife, and heads to his laboratory at the University Medical Center from Nebraska.
A flood awaits you.
Insistent calls and emails accumulate every day. Patients and their doctors cry out for unproven coronavirus treatments, encouraged by President Trump, who said that "we can't wait,quot; for rigorous studies of the antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, and that sick patients should have immediate access to experimental medications. .
Dr. Kalil, 54, is a principal investigator in the federal government clinical trial of drugs that can treat coronavirus. You are starting with remdesivir, an antiviral medicine. The first results will be ready in a few weeks.
Dr. Kalil, who has decades of experience dealing with questions about the use – and misuse – of experimental drugs, has rarely been more frustrated. You have seen what happens when despair drives treatment decisions. "A lot of drugs that we thought were fantastic ended up killing people," he said in an interview. "It is very difficult to continue explaining that."
Dr. Kalil is haunted by memories of the Ebola outbreak that devastated Africa from 2014 to 2016. Then, too, doctors said they couldn't wait for scientific evidence and untested medications. They were given to Ebola patients suffered by optimistic doctors with noble intentions. In the long run, none of the medications were approved in the United States to treat the disease.
Today, hope is focused on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. These drugs have been laboratory tested against many viruses: SARS and MERS, both coronaviruses, as well as H.I.V., dengue, Ebola, chikungunya, and influenza. But even when they seemed to work, what was successful in the test tube was not successful in real life, Dr. Kalil said.
In fact, antimalarial drugs have never been found to work against any viral illness, including Ebola. (Malaria is caused by a parasite, not a virus.) And the drugs have side effects, including liver and bone marrow damage, as well as heart rhythm disorders that could be fatal in older and younger people with serious medical problems.
Even worse, Dr. Kalil said, is the promotion of the antibiotic azithromycin in combination with antimalarial drugs to treat patients with Covid-19. Azithromycin can also cause serious heart rhythm problems, and the combination of medications, Dr. Kalil said, has never been tested for safety in humans.
That's not to say that medications don't help coronavirus patients, it's just unknown if this is the case.
"This is very emotionally charged," said Dr. Kalil. "It's Ebola déjà vu."
Another marathon
Dr. Kalil, an intensive care specialist, is the lead investigator in an unusual federal trial that can shape the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Every surface in his office at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is littered with piles of papers and folders; These days, there is no time to clean up. Your lunch at 3 p.m. On a recent afternoon, it consisted of a turkey wrap and a bottle of water from a mini fridge.
Dr. Kalil is fickle, lean, and energetic, a cheeky patriot whose family emigrated from Brazil decades ago. It can be controversial and it has confronted leading scientists when it feels that its treatments cannot be justified by scientific evidence.
He has participated in 22 marathons, and knows that he is now running in the most important race of all. Since patients and the president demand treatment equally, he wants people to understand that the tests are carried out as quickly as possible.
"At the risk of sounding cliche," said Dr. John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor at the medical center, Dr. Kalil is "the type of person who elevates a team through their behavior and research approach."
There is no vaccine or treatment for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Thursday, the virus has infected 1.5 million people worldwide, at least 430,000 in the United States alone, where it has killed more than 14,500 people.
Remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead, was chosen as the first treatment evaluated in the federal effort after investigators did a careful search for drugs that could be effective. It was designed to be a broad-spectrum antiviral that stops the synthesis of genetic material in a variety of viruses.
Laboratory and animal studies suggested that remdesivir might be effective against coronaviruses, and animal safety studies have already been conducted. The drug was also tested in animals infected with MERS and SARS, both caused by coronaviruses.
"We do not know whether remdesivir will enter the lungs in a concentration high enough to kill the virus," Dr. Kalil said of its possible use to treat Covid-19. "We don't know if it will cause side effects."
It is even possible that taking the drug will hasten the death of patients. "That is why we need a randomized controlled trial," he said.
"I would never give this or any other off-label experimental medication to my patients," said Dr. Kalil. “There is nothing compassionate about compassionate use. You are dealing with emotion.
The problem is not just that an experimental drug may not work or endanger patients. It is also that if a drug is distributed to patients far and wide, no one will know if it works.
If a Covid-19 patient takes remdesivir or chloroquine and dies, did the medication fail? Was the patient too far away? Did the drug really hasten death?
If the patient survives, was it because of the medicine? Nonetheless? Without a controlled trial, there is no good response, and there is no way to compare patients once the drug is routinely delivered.
The trial Dr. Kalil is conducting is not the only one that tests remdesivir against coronavirus. But it is the only trial with the rigor that shows if this or other drugs work in the American population.
Adaptive testing
The investigation began in February with three infected patients aboard the cruise ship. Diamond Princess and were transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
About 400 patients are now enrolled at various sites, and with that number the trial has enough patients for a preliminary analysis, now underway, that will determine whether the experiment should continue with remdesivir.
In the usual clinical trial, a drug is tested against a control substance, placebo, or the standard care drug, for a set period of time. The researchers cannot see the data.
When the trial ends and the data is revealed, the researchers decide if the new drug is helpful. If not, the process must start again with a different medication. Experiments can take years.
But Dr. Kalil is running a so-called adaptive test. The researchers begin by comparing an experimental drug, in this case remdesivir, with placebo. After a relatively short period of time, they take a look at the data.
If patients taking remdesivir are doing better than those taking placebo, the study will move to a second phase in which another drug against remdesivir is tested, which becomes the trial's control.
The point is to find something that shows some effectiveness quickly, and there is no specific stopping point.
If a drug reduced the death rate to zero, of course, the trial would end abruptly and that drug would become the standard of care. However, if a drug is shown to halve the death rate, the question becomes more complicated.
"Is that good enough?" Dr. Kalil asked himself.
He declined to say which drugs are online for testing after remdesivir, worried that it could trigger another wave of demand for untested drugs.
In addition to criticizing the demand for the drug under compassionate use, Dr. Kalil also regretted the publication of case studies in prestigious medical journals of individual patients taking an unproven drug.
"Publishing a single case report of an experimental drug as an original article in a high-impact magazine during an outbreak is similar to tabloid news," he said.
"We must do better than that to save lives during a pandemic," he said.