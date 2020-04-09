In the fight for coronavirus supplies, rich countries push the poor aside

However, in a matter of weeks, Dr. Tanuri was forced to frantically call private companies on three continents, trying to obtain the necessary chemical reagents for the 200 test samples that his laboratories receive every day, just to know that The United States and Europe had already bought months of production.

"If we buy something to arrive in 60 days, it is too late," he said. "The virus goes faster than we can go."

The situation is similar for some African countries.

After reporting its first death on March 27, South Africa moved quickly, introducing strict closure and announcing an ambitious house-to-house scrutiny that has already seen 47,000 people evaluated. South Africa has more than 200 public laboratories, an impressive network that outperforms wealthier countries like Britain and developed in response to past H.I.V.outbreaks. and tuberculosis.

But, like Brazil, it depends on international manufacturers for the chemical reagents and other equipment needed to process the tests. Dr. Francois Venter, an infectious disease expert who advises the South African government, said the fight to acquire the reagents was jeopardizing the country's overall response.

"We have the ability to perform large tests, but we have been affected by the fact that the test materials, the reagents, have not arrived," he said. "We are not that rich. We do not have as many ventilators, we do not have as many doctors, our health system was in a precarious position before the coronavirus."

"The country is terrified," he added.

To address the problem, South Africa's National Health Laboratory Services have established a "war room,quot; of around 20 people who continually call different providers, but who have trouble obtaining test kits and protective equipment that they need.