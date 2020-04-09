In new Coronavirus update, Dr. Fauci says Americans can take summer vacations and hope schools can open in the fall

# Roommates, the coronavirus outbreak has completely changed almost everything related to our daily lives, but according to a recent interview, we may return to normal sooner rather than later. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes Americans will be able to take summer vacations and that fall school openings are definitely possible.

@CNN reports, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently provided some positive news regarding the coronavirus outbreak that has plagued the United States. Dr. Fauci said the potential for Americans is likely to take summer vacations if we continue mitigation strategies to prevent the resurgence of the highly contagious disease.

When asked if people could expect to participate in popular summer activities such as vacations, ball games, and weddings, he said, "It may be on the cards." However, he wanted to be clear with this warning:

"And I say this with some caution, because as I said, when we do that, when we go back and try to open up the country, since we often use that terminology, we must be prepared so that when infections start to grow. Once again, we have the idea that we have a very aggressive and effective way to identify, isolate, contract the trail and make sure we don't have those spikes that we have now. So the answer to your question is yes if we do the things that we have to do to avoid the revival. "

Dr. Fauci continued, adding:

“The bottom line is that what we see looking forward, it is highly likely that we will move towards the steps toward normalization as we reach the end of these thirty days. And I think it will be a good time to look and see how fast we can make that move to try to normalize. But hopefully, and hopefully, by the time we hit summer we will have taken many steps in that direction. ”

In addition, he also had good news for the reopening of the schools, saying: "I fully hope, although I am humble enough to know that I cannot accurately predict that by the time we reach the fall we will have this under control."

