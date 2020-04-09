In Italy, Coronavirus books run for publication

Therefore, it makes sense that mathematics, which he sees as a tool for understanding an invisible enemy, plays a key role in his new book. "Epidemics are mathematical emergencies," he writes. He explains that each outbreak has a basic reproductive number at its heart, or R0 (pronounced "R-nothing,quot;), the number of susceptible individuals expected to contract the virus from each infected person. When R0 is greater than one, and when most individuals are susceptible, we have an epidemic.

We have the power to change that number by staying home and practicing social distancing, adds Giordano. "Lowering R0 is the mathematical reason behind our personal sacrifice."

Self-sacrifice, or the idea of ​​putting another person's needs above our desires, is also a central theme in the book. In times of contagion, the young and the healthy must protect the old and the weak, he writes. "What we do or don't do is no longer just about us. It's the one thing I wish we would never forget, even after this is over."

The rapid publication of some of these books has drawn criticism that it is too early for the coronavirus literature or that the authors are exploiting the tragedy. Burioni in particular was called up on social media, even though the proceeds from his books, such as those from Giordano and Garzanti's anthology, go to hospitals and medical research.

But Burioni said books on the epidemic are now needed. "They provide people with the cultural means to understand something that is uprooting their existence," he said. Gnone, the children's author who contributed to the Garzanti anthology, added that "stories have healing power, for those who read and for those who write."

The urgency behind Giordano's book is of a different kind, derived more from the need to preserve the present than to explain it.

He is afraid of the coronavirus, like everyone else, and of what may change in our society. He fears even more the opposite, that everything we are learning will be forgotten, he said in an interview. "Some thoughts must be written now, from within the emergency, otherwise they will be lost in the desire to return to normality as soon as possible."