Immortal Beloveds: Watch the Cast of Twilight Before and Now

After being in the band 100 monkeys From 2008 to 2012, the actor who played Jasper Hale continued to make television and small movies after the Twilight Saga ended, but he also focused on making more music, releasing a solo album called American spirit Blues.

In one of those bizarre twists of fate that luckily turned out okay, Rathbone was aboard a 2014 Jetblue flight that had to make an emergency landing after an engine explosion. He tweeted everything about it, including how he and his wife since 2013, Sheila Hafsadi, and then a 2-year-old son, Monroe, had to go out on the emergency slide.

He makes his home in Austin, Texas with Sheila and her three children: Monroe, daughter Presley and son Felix, which was just born in December 2019.

A video he posted of himself on April 7, 2020, playing his guitar, deserved a comment from his Twilight Sister Nikki Reed, who wrote, "OMG, this made me wonder! Thinking of Portland and the many nights they spent the night watching you play 25 funerals at once and totally amazed at your multitasking skills."