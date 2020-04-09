Iceland's coronavirus test is skeptical, but may be working

With its small population and isolated location, Iceland has won accolades and headlines for its plan to screen as many people as possible for exposure to the new coronavirus. Why, some wondered, could it not be other countries like Iceland?
But critics within the country have misled this optimistic picture.
They say the small Nordic island country of 360,000 people has not done enough to suppress new cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Elementary schools and kindergartens remain open, as do some restaurants with limited seating. Tourists can still arrive and travel without quarantine. Authorities initially limited the meetings to 100 people, then changed that to 20, long after other countries were imposing greater social isolation.
Iceland's goal of testing everyone faces the same logistical hurdles that all countries face, critics say. You don't have enough medical personnel, supplies, or hours in the day to evaluate hundreds of thousands of people in a few weeks or months. They have warned about false optimism that it will eventually lead to more infections and death.
But Kjartan Hreinn Njalsson, Iceland's assistant director of health, touted what he called a landmark moment on Wednesday: "More people are now getting better than infected." In fact, he said, government officials believe the cases may have peaked. "We are not on the hill, but near it."
Mr. Njalsson also said that the country is well supplied with test swabs and other necessary materials. "We know that eventually we will need more viral swabs," he added, "and that every country in the world is trying to secure stocks."
But until now, Iceland has been constantly testing people with and without symptoms, with the help of deCODE genetics, a company that has long operated in the country and is a subsidiary of Amgen. The country has one of the highest proportions of tests conducted by any country for the coronavirus, according to government officials. They have traced the origins of different infections, tracked contacts, and have even observed the different strains of the virus.
As of Wednesday, at least 30,000 samples had been analyzed, according to authorities, and the country had at least 1,600 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Iceland confirmed its first case on February 28. Six people have died.
To be tested in a hospital or clinic, people must meet certain criteria, such as having symptoms such as fever or being a member of a high-risk group. Health workers, people who have traveled from high-risk areas and those in quarantine can also be tested in a hospital or clinic.
Almost all others can sign up to be tested by deCODE.
Dr. Kari Stefansson, executive director of deCODE, said the tests and sequence that his company had provided indicate that, with a consistent detection approach, "it can delay the spread of the virus, it can make it manageable for society." The company has called for testing asymptomatic people as a way to find undetected cases and stop the spread of the disease.
Dagur B. Eggertsson, the mayor of Reykjavik, attributed the country's large-scale evidence and daily briefings on the results with the participation of average citizens in the preparations. "We cannot use force," said the mayor. "We have to use arguments and the voice of reason for people to work together."
But some dissidents have said the extreme restrictions were exactly what Iceland needed to stop the outbreak entirely. They warned, for example, that keeping schools open could contribute to the spread of the virus.
"It is true that many people had the test," said Frosti Sigurjonsson, a former member of Parliament who has criticized the government's response. "It's more than in most countries, let's say that, but it's certainly not true that everyone can get tested." It is not possible ".
Sigurjonsson and another veteran MP have written an open letter asking the government to be more aggressive. For example, he had suggested Iceland close to tourism and isolating infected people from their families in empty hotel rooms. "If you can save a life, save it," he said. "Don't think about the cost."
But on Wednesday he said the latest statistics had made him feel hopeful. "Certainly, growth has slowed and new cases are less and less every day," he said. "Then yes. It could have peaked. He suggested that the government had taken its criticism seriously.
But another critic of the government's strategy, Chris McClure, an entrepreneur and social behavioral epidemiologist who has worked on epidemic efforts in Connecticut and Florida in the past, said he believed the government should still take tougher measures, such as closing elementary schools and day care centers. He noted that children may be asymptomatic carriers, adding that Iceland now has confirmed cases in children.
He did acknowledge that the new cases have reached a plateau. "But this does not mean it will decrease," he said.
Evidence has shown that closing schools in other countries worked, Mr. McClure wrote in a medium publication. And although Iceland is evaluating about 1,000 people a day, he said, prove that everyone would take at least the rest of the year.
"Iceland started coming out the door pretty well," he said during a phone interview, but "as you see happening everywhere in the world, there is an absolute shortage of everything." Tests, respirators, everything. "
Thorolfur Gudnason, the chief epidemiologist in Iceland, said the country was using mitigation and repression efforts. "We are using extreme measures with rapid detection," he said, noting that most of the new cases found come from people who are already in quarantine.The tighter ban on meetings went into effect on March 24 and was extended to include swimming pools, gyms, pubs and museums, which were closed. People have also been instructed to stay six feet away.
He said elementary schools and kindergartens could remain open with limited classes and social distancing by teachers because studies have shown that "infection in children is rare." But in fact, the latest research shows that children receive Covid-19 and some have died, according to a preliminary report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Their symptoms tend to be milder, but that means they could be passing the virus on to others in their families and communities.
Iceland has neither banned nor quarantined tourists, Dr. Gudnason said, because "we think they don't mix as much with the population." They stay with their own groups and leave after a few days, he said.
"You would cause a lot of trouble for functions in society, and I don't know if people would accept that for months and months," he said. "It will be interesting to see what happens in countries that use extreme measures."