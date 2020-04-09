Iceland's coronavirus test is skeptical, but may be working

With its small population and isolated location, Iceland has won accolades and headlines for its plan to screen as many people as possible for exposure to the new coronavirus. Why, some wondered, could it not be other countries like Iceland?

But critics within the country have misled this optimistic picture.

They say the small Nordic island country of 360,000 people has not done enough to suppress new cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Elementary schools and kindergartens remain open, as do some restaurants with limited seating. Tourists can still arrive and travel without quarantine. Authorities initially limited the meetings to 100 people, then changed that to 20, long after other countries were imposing greater social isolation.

Iceland's goal of testing everyone faces the same logistical hurdles that all countries face, critics say. You don't have enough medical personnel, supplies, or hours in the day to evaluate hundreds of thousands of people in a few weeks or months. They have warned about false optimism that it will eventually lead to more infections and death.