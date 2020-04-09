Hurst police search for driver who fatally hit a 62-year-old rider and fled the scene – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police are looking for a driver who fatally hit a 62-year-old cyclist and fled the scene Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:57 p.m. On April 7, police responded to reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of East Hurst Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His identity has not been revealed.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older black / dark SUV model.

Detectives have located several videos of companies in the area that captured the vehicle while fleeing "at high speed."

The videos show that the vehicle is possibly a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon. Police said the vehicle was reportedly damaged in the right front fender and right front bumper, as well as in the bonnet area.

Anyone with information about the driver or owner of this vehicle should contact Detective Kyle Truly at 817-788-7179.