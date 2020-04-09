How to mute and activate WhatsApp group notifications

When the entire country follows the blockade to contain the spread of Covid-19, phone calls, WhatsApp and other chat platforms have become the main method of communication. This has also increased the amount of messages that are generally received in WhatsApp groups, which sometimes becomes annoying. Fortunately, WhatsApp comes with an option that allows users to mute and enable group notifications for a certain period of time.

However, even after muting a group, you will receive notifications and messages, but the phone will not vibrate or play the notification tone. In fact, it won't show up in the notification panel.

Prerequisites:

Latest version of WhatsApp



Internet connection

Steps to follow:



1) Open WhatsApp and scroll in any group chat



two) Press and hold or press and hold the group name and choose the "Mute,quot; icon at the top



3) Alternatively, you can also open the group chat and tap three icons and select the Silence notifications option.



4) Now, choose how long you want to keep group notifications silent and tap OK



To activate group notifications, go to group chat and tap three dots from the upper right corner and choose the Activate notifications option.

1) IPhone users can also swipe the group to the left from the Chats tab and tap More



two) Here, tap the Mute option.

