How to mute and activate WhatsApp group notifications

However, even after muting a group, you will receive notifications and messages, but the phone will not vibrate or play the notification tone. In fact, it won't show up in the notification panel.
Prerequisites:
Latest version of WhatsApp
Internet connection
Steps to follow:
Open WhatsApp and scroll in any group chat
Press and hold or press and hold the group name and choose the "Mute,quot; icon at the top
Alternatively, you can also open the group chat and tap three icons and select the Silence notifications option.
Now, choose how long you want to keep group notifications silent and tap OK
To activate group notifications, go to group chat and tap three dots from the upper right corner and choose the Activate notifications option.
IPhone users can also swipe the group to the left from the Chats tab and tap More
Here, tap the Mute option.
Repeat the same to activate group notifications
