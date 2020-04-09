How to delete your Twitter history

%MINIFYHTMLab23d692e6af5c3c8ba837eeb532c08b76%

Twitter is the world's most trusted double-edged sword of social media. One minute, you retweet a funny meme account and enjoy a healthy discussion about your current television binge, and the next, you're being buried by a bullying campaign or finding your job in jeopardy by something silly (or even harmless) you tweeted. in 2011.

The unfortunate reality of Twitter is that it is, at its most brutal, a performative minefield that hopes to destroy your career or emotional well-being, often both if given enough time. However, some of us use Twitter for our livelihood, both for networking purposes and because it remains an invaluable platform to grow and engage directly with your audience.

If you are on Twitter, it is a good idea to take precautions regarding your tweet history. This is because being in the hot water by an old tweet or a controversial one that he absent-mindedly fired is practically a rite of passage on Twitter. The rulebook for punishing people for tweets was codified during Gamergate and has since spread throughout the great online culture war. Few people are professionally, financially or mentally equipped to withstand such a storm. Meanwhile, large corporations tend to be run by online illiterates who only care about appearing to be doing the right thing.

So if you can't, or just won't, remove Twitter from your life, the best protection that can be provided is automatic deletion of your Twitter history. This is where to start if you are interested in destroying your timeline and preventing future tweets from falling into the vengeful void of Internet posterity.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

Step one: choose a service

There are many services designed to help you manage and clean up your Twitter history. Some are free and others charge a subscription fee. Perhaps the most popular of these services is TweetDelete, which is a free web tool that allows you to delete your Twitter history and set a timer for deletion of future tweets.

It recently underwent a redesign and now features a much cleaner and updated design. A one-time $ 9.99 premium purchase will also give you many of the features restricted to monthly subscriptions for other Twitter-related services mentioned below. Therefore, TweetDelete is still the best option for most of the people.

TweetDelete is a free service with a direct privacy policy

Another free service is TwitWipe, which effectively does the same but is packed with annoying advertising and a little more difficult to use. (TweetDelete also has a fairly simple privacy policy, another plus.)

If you are looking for something more robust, you can use a paid service like TweetDeleter or TweetEraser. TweetDeleter costs $ 5.99 a month and allows you to delete up to 3,000 tweets per day, in addition to allowing you to automatically delete tweets of a certain age. The service also has an unlimited option for $ 8.99 a month that allows you to clear all of your history at once and also allows you to upload your file.

TweetEraser is similar, costs $ 6.99 for 30 days of access, and grants users import of Twitter files, multi-account support, and ad-free usage. TweetEraser is slightly more affordable and does not charge you on a recurring basis with the understanding that you will probably use the service only once to clear your history. But it doesn't seem to allow users to set up automatic deletion, so you should continue to pay for the service, as with TweetDeleter, if you want to clear your tweet history at regular intervals.

Both paid services are well designed and offer benefits, but TweetDelete works well, and free of charge, for everyday users.

Step two: Archive your tweets (if you want)

Before deciding on a service to erase your Twitter history, you may want to consider archiving your tweets using Twitter. If you decide to pay for a service like TweetDeleter or TweetEraser, you can upload that file to safely store it. You can also retain the folder, in case you ever want to casually return to that three-month period when you first signed up for Twitter and all you could think of was tweeting about breakfast and weather and serious hashtag use.

To access your file, go to Twitter Settings, click on the "Your Twitter Data,quot; tab in the left column and scroll down to "Twitter File,quot;. From there, you can request that your file be sent to the email address associated with your Twitter account.

Depending on how many meaningless tweets you've fired into the ether over the years, that can be time consuming. Eventually, you will receive an email from Twitter asking you to download your file. It will arrive in a .zip file, which contains a folder where you will find an index.html file. Clicking on that will open an easy-to-read web page in your browser window to scroll through your entire Twitter history.

You can, of course, choose to say sayonara to all those well-crafted and timely opinions by destroying all traces of their presence on Twitter without a backup. This is, IMHO, the path of least resistance and the surest way to avoid self-destruction. But to each his own.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

Step three: erase your history

Since TweetDelete is the most popular and easy to use of the free services, and the one I recently used, we will focus on how to use it. The first hurdle to be recognized is that the Twitter application programming interface, which is the software toolkit that allows developers to access and play their Twitter account, only allows most services to delete en masse to the 3,200 most recent tweets in a single batch for technical reasons I can't adequately explain here.

That makes it a bit tricky if you're trying to mass delete your history without using a paid service like TweetEraser that automates some of the annoying aspects of the process. TweetDelete used to allow you to activate the deletion process multiple times in a row to delete more than 3,200 tweets at once, but since then you have updated how the service works and can no longer do so unless you pay for the premium version.

Instead, TweetDelete has a nice deletion method for your most recent 3,200 tweets (and I like it) and a way to automate that in the future, all for free. The first step is to decide the age limit of the tweets you want to delete, ranging from one week to one year, or "all my tweets,quot; in the rare event that you have previously deleted your history and have fewer than 3,200 tweets on file. The service will not work if you have more than that and try to delete everything at once.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

The other key restriction here is that if you choose a time period that exceeds the amount of time it took you to post your most recent 3,200 tweets, the service won't work either. For example, if you tweeted 5,000 times in the last year, but a large portion of those tweets were in the second half of the last 12 months, nothing will happen if you choose the six-month option because the maximum number of tweets eligible for removal are all newer than the age limit.

I know i know This is an unpleasant math that we would all like to avoid. But a good way to avoid this is to sublimate and choose, for example, three months or one month. You can always do it again later, once you've reduced the total number of tweets in your account. The premium version of TweetDelete also avoids most of these restrictions by allowing you to upload your Twitter data file, giving the service more direct access to your account.

Here are helpful TweetDelete FAQs on this topic to better explain the restrictions:

If you choose an age limit longer than the time it takes to post 3,200 tweets, nothing will be removed. (The recent 3,200 tweets we can see are all newer than their limit.)

If you have more than 3,200 tweets and you ask TweetDelete to delete all of your tweets, the oldest ones will not be deleted and will remain on the counter.

If you have already deleted all of your recent tweets with our site or other service, trying repeatedly will no longer be removed.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

Once you have chosen an age, you now just have to decide whether you want this process to be automatic or not. If this is your first time deleting your tweets and you are interested in deleting your entire file, you will want to avoid automating the process so that you can log back in later to choose options like deleting tweets that are more than six months old or a year old. If you have successfully cleaned your file, you can use the automated feature to keep the deletion process perpetual in the future.

TweetDelete says that non-premium users must log in at least once every six months to keep the process going. So if you're really worried about getting rid of it all at once, or if you just want to set a timer once and forget about it forever, it's probably worth paying that $ 9.99 for the premium feature set. Again, this may seem unnecessarily complicated, and that's because it is. But the TweetDelete FAQ has many of the answers to the various restrictions involved. And if you don't care much about your old tweets or have already safely downloaded your file, you can always experiment and see what works.

Step four: relax

The next and last step on the list here is taking a deep breath, because you've now put a nice little protection in place against the malicious users who often make Twitter such a nasty place.

Fortunately, with a little diligence and a clear head and one less whiskey mixed drink, you'll never tweet something bad again. Of course, we all know that's impossible, but recognizing that fundamental truth is what engaging on Twitter is all about. Good luck and happy tweeting.

Update April 8, 2019, 5:35 p.m. ET: This article was originally published on July 26, 2018 and was updated to reflect recent changes to the tweet removal services.