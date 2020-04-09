How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to celebrate Archie's birthday

Meghan Markle Y Prince harry are having to review their plans for son Archie HarrisonThe first birthday.

With much of the future in the air thanks to the coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to rethink how they will celebrate their baby's first birthday. A source tells E! News that before the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan, Harry and Archie had planned to travel back to the UK where the rest of the Royal Family currently resides, but the source says: "The plans have changed."

"I think the hope in real circles had been for the Sussexs to return to the UK in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands next month, and they should also attend the Birthday Parade of the Queen, Trooping the color on June 13 ", explain the sources. "But with both events now canceled, and Harry and Meghan took refuge in California, where they are likely to be socially estranged for the next few weeks, Archie is ready to celebrate his first birthday alone with his parents." Like E! Previously reported news, the Duke and Duchess moved from a Canadian vacation home to Los Angeles in late March.