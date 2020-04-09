How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to celebrate Archie's birthday

Meghan Markle Y Prince harry are having to review their plans for son Archie HarrisonThe first birthday.
With much of the future in the air thanks to the coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to rethink how they will celebrate their baby's first birthday. A source tells E! News that before the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan, Harry and Archie had planned to travel back to the UK where the rest of the Royal Family currently resides, but the source says: "The plans have changed."
"I think the hope in real circles had been for the Sussexs to return to the UK in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands next month, and they should also attend the Birthday Parade of the Queen, Trooping the color on June 13 ", explain the sources. "But with both events now canceled, and Harry and Meghan took refuge in California, where they are likely to be socially estranged for the next few weeks, Archie is ready to celebrate his first birthday alone with his parents." Like E! Previously reported news, the Duke and Duchess moved from a Canadian vacation home to Los Angeles in late March.
The source adds: "The hope had been that Archie's first birthday would be somehow marked with some members of the royal family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents in the UK when they ended up in the UK."
Despite being unable to reunite with her family in Britain, the source says that they "possibly,quot; will celebrate Archie's birthday with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. She resides near Los Angeles and is close enough to meet Meghan, Harry, and Archie, but that has not yet been decided as it is unclear if there will be any restrictions on the state of California at the time of her birthday.
Regardless of how things unfold, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will hold a meeting when appropriate, even if it is not on the exact date of their birth. According to the source, Archie's actual birthday "will not be the big first birthday celebration they have been planning, with friends, family and some godparents."
The royal family is also making preparations for the second birthday of Prince louisalthough it will not be a significant deviation from how Kate Middleton Y Prince william they typically celebrate their children's birthdays. Traditionally, Cambridges hold a small gathering in the comfort of their Norfolk country home and release a new portrait of their relatives. This time, the family will probably do the same, except without Prince carlos, the Middletons and others.
