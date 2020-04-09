Hollywood dramas filmed in one place

We are living in quarantine right now and the lack of movement makes us feel that all life has stopped. But confinement doesn't always mean lack of drama. Hollywood filmmakers have always known this and have put movies over and over in unique places to highlight the point. Despite the lack of space, they provide moments on the edge of the seat. And it draws you in as a participant, making you one with the action. Indeed, it can be a brilliant narrative device. Featuring a list of Hollywood dramas set in one place so you can watch this block.

Telephone booth (2003)

Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film stars Colin Farrell, Forest Whitaker, Katie Holmes, Radha Mitchell, and Kiefer Sutherland. Stuart Shepard (Colin Farrell) is an arrogant New York-based public relations person who is having an affair with Pamela McFadden (Katie Holmes) despite being married to Kelly (Radha Mitchell). He uses the last remaining phone booth in New York to call Pam. As soon as you complete the call, the phone rings and you answer it out of curiosity. There, an unknown person informs him that he has been put under the reach of a sniper and, to demonstrate it, the stranger shoots a bullet and breaks one of the crystals. The caller tells him to confess to Pam and Kelly the truth about himself. He is connected to Pam, where he confesses to being married. The killer kills a pimp who has assaulted Stuart and that brings the police en masse. Pam and Kelly also arrive. Stuart confesses to Kelly his infidelity and asks for forgiveness. Police tell him to keep talking so he can trace the call. He tells the killer that the police are on the way, who tells him that he is going to shoot Kelly. Stuart comes out of the box yelling that the caller should shoot him. He is detained by the police, who, however, fails to capture the mysterious gunman.

The man of the Earth (2007)

How will you react if someone you know confesses to being immortal? Chances are, you'll probably dismiss their claims as a tall tale. This is the premise of this intriguing film set during an impromptu farewell party. Directed by Richard Schenkman, the film stars David Lee Smith as John Oldman, a university professor, who claims to be a Cro-Magnon caveman who has secretly survived for over 14,000 years. He is moving to a new location and his colleagues visit one by one and ask him the reason for his departure. Perhaps to please them, she says she doesn't stay in one place for more than ten years because she doesn't want people to know that she can't age and keeps changing her appearance to hide the secret. They cannot digest their claim to have such a long life and begin to question it. The biologist asks him about the possibility of the human body surviving for so long, the historian points out that his answers can be found in any good textbook, and the psychology professor threatens him with a gun. As the arguments flow from one side to the other, the tension increases and to finally appease his colleagues, Oldman confesses that he was playing a joke. The question is, was he lying then, or is he lying now?

Buried (2010)

Directed by Rodrigo Cortés and starring Ryan Reynolds, the film has an intriguing premise. Reynolds plays civil trucker Paul Conroy who works in Iraq. He is attacked by terrorists and loses consciousness. When he wakes up, he finds himself inside a coffin, buried in the desert. It only has a lighter, a flashlight and a mobile phone to hold on to. He received a call from one of his attackers saying they will inform the authorities of his location if he asks the US authorities for 5 million as a ransom. He calls the authorities, who tell him that the United States has a zero negotiating policy with terrorists and that they are doing everything possible to rescue him. He calls his family to inform them of his situation. His employers call him to tell him that he has been fired for an alleged misdemeanor, while the terrorists want him to make a rescue video. You start hallucinating after a while, not knowing what is real and what is not real. The light sources inside the coffin are dying and so is his hope of being rescued …

127 hours (2011)

Directed by Danny Boyle. The film stars James Franco, Kate Mara, Amber Tamblyn, and Clémence Poésy. Boyle reportedly described the film in an interview as an action movie about a guy who can't move. It is based on the terrible real-life adventurer Aron Ralston, who was trapped by a rock in an isolated slot canyon in Utah in April 2003. Ralston wrote a book Between a Rock and a Hard Place (2004), about his experience and the script. , which is said to be quite close to actual events, was based on memories. Aron Ralston (Franco) goes hiking in Utah's Canyonlands National Park. He befriends hikers Kristi and Megan, and shows them an underground pool. He continues through a slot canyon in Bluejohn Canyon and falls as he climbs, hitting a rock that crushes his right hand and wrist against the wall. He is completely alone in the desert. His various attempts to extract himself do not work, so he ultimately amputates his arms and is ultimately rescued. Franco was praised for his realistic performance, and even Ralston mentioned that it all seemed like a documentary.

Butchery (2011)

Directed by Roman Polanski, the film is based on the award-winning play Tony Le Dieu du carnage by French playwright Yasmina Reza and stars Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and John C Reilly. The film is a black comedy about how thin society's appearance really is. When two children who are going to school fight violently in the park, their parents organize a meeting to resolve the matter in a civilized way. Zachary's parents Alan (Christoph Waltz) and Nancy Cowan (Kate Winslet) visit Ethan's parents Michael (John C. Reilly) and Penelope Longstreet (Jodie Foster) at their home. Their meeting begins on friendly terms but then escalates. Couples fight each other and even blame their respective partners for the state of affairs. After many swear words and angry aftershocks, alcohol is introduced, causing the proceedings to go downhill, and the meeting ends in an ugly and drunk mess. Without realizing all this, the boys groom themselves in the park.

Gravity (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this claustrophobia-inducing film stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as American astronauts who are stranded in space after the destruction of their Space Shuttle in middle orbit. They plan to travel to the International Space Station, but discover that they are all dead and that they are the only survivors. Then they plan to escape to the Chinese station but run out of fuel. Clooney sacrifices herself so that she can live. After facing many obstacles, the Bullock character finally manages to enter an escape pod just before it hits Earth's atmosphere. She crashes into a lake and has to evacuate immediately when the fire breaks out. Using his last ounces of energy, he swims ashore to get to safety. The film was a survival saga and used the motifs of shipwrecks and desert islands and installed them in space. He was also praised for being a strong female character who surpasses insurmountable odds.

Locke (2013)