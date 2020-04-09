His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Europe weighs public health and economy

The first European countries are tiptoeing forward to loosen stringent blockade measures to combat the coronavirus that inactivated their economies. But easing restrictions too quickly could lead to catastrophic situations that blockades prevented.

Countries are now balancing public health with the prospect of a prolonged recession. Europe's largest economies, Germany and France, warned on Wednesday that they expected the biggest recessions since World War II.

Now, the focus is on contentious talks within the European Union about how it plans to help affected economies recover, a symbol of what solidarity will look like for the bloc in the future.

European finance ministers failed to agree on a list of measures at a marathon meeting on Tuesday night.