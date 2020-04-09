His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Europe weighs public health and economy
The first European countries are tiptoeing forward to loosen stringent blockade measures to combat the coronavirus that inactivated their economies. But easing restrictions too quickly could lead to catastrophic situations that blockades prevented.
Countries are now balancing public health with the prospect of a prolonged recession. Europe's largest economies, Germany and France, warned on Wednesday that they expected the biggest recessions since World War II.
Now, the focus is on contentious talks within the European Union about how it plans to help affected economies recover, a symbol of what solidarity will look like for the bloc in the future.
European finance ministers failed to agree on a list of measures at a marathon meeting on Tuesday night.
Behind Britain's immigrant doctors
All eight men had moved to Britain from different corners of their former empire, becoming doctors in the nation's treasured National Health Service.
They became the first, and so far alone, doctors publicly reported that they died in Britain after contracting the coronavirus.
In a country where anti-immigrant sentiment gave rise to the Brexit movement, Britain's health system relies heavily on foreign doctors, many of whom are now on the front lines of the fight against the epidemic.
Quotable: "Migrant doctors are architects of the N.H.S. – they are the ones who built it, held it together and worked in the most unpopular and difficult areas, where British white doctors don't want to go to work," said one professor. "It is a hidden story."
Voices "We are devastated." Italy's health workers, in portraits of photographer Andrea Frazzetta, tell their stories.
Surprises: Social scientists are debating a contentious theory that adults living with their parents have made the virus more deadly in Italy and Spain.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
China's high-risk propaganda offensive
Above, medical workers in China cheer as they prepared to leave Wuhan after the closure was lifted on Wednesday. As the pandemic unleashes the worst global crisis in decades, China has been locked in a tug-of-war of public relations.
Chinese leaders are using a propaganda machine to present themselves as a responsible world power that has triumphed over the coronavirus. But the country is facing increasing criticism that it initially concealed the outbreak and underestimated its severity.
Beijing's ambitions for global leadership may hinge on whether it is peaking at the roots of the pandemic.
This is what is happening the most.
India: In one of the most polluted cities on earth, a rare advantage has emerged in the coronavirus: A pure blue sky.
German soccer: All clubs in the country's two main divisions returned to the driving range this week while observing local health protocols, signaling millions of hungry soccer fans who will soon be able to watch the sport again, and sooner than fans in the others. major leagues in Europe. .
Poland: The European Union's highest court on Wednesday ordered the suspension of Poland's widely criticized disciplinary regime for judges. Critics say the government is eroding the judicial system.
In Memory: John Prine, the country music singer known for his witty lyrics, died Tuesday at age 73 of complications from coronavirus. Listen to an essential playlist of his songs.
Snapshot: Above, puzzles are a new global hobby. Demand has increased at past levels normally seen at Christmas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia even allowed people to come out of the house to buy them.
We entered a puzzle factory in Germany to learn more about a painstaking process that is now colliding with a sudden rush of orders.
Tip: Exercising four days a week can provide essential mental health support, according to a new timely study.
What we are reviewing: The Festival of Social Distance, a calendar of events broadcast live. "You have probably already exhausted your Netflix and HBO options," writes our national correspondent Michael Wines, "so here are different options to fill those lonely hours."
Now a break from the news
Do: Do children fight? We asked a bar porter, a kindergarten teacher, a hockey referee, a marriage and family therapist, and a police officer: How does a fight break up? Then we discovered how to grow, inside your home.
We have more ideas about what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
The new power of technology companies
Around the world, online habits are changing. But are we giving too much power to tech companies now, and possibly forever? Shira Ovide, the host of our On Tech newsletter, discussed that question on Twitter with Kara Swisher, a veteran tech journalist and contributing opinion writer for the New York Times. Here are parts of their conversation, lightly edited.
Shira: How do you feel about trusting the services of technology companies more than ever?
Kara: I'm nervous about it. It does not cancel the problems they had before.
Amazon is doing great things, but watch what happens in its warehouses. Zoom is doing great things. But I have school-age children, so I am not very happy with what is happening there with privacy and security.
Facebook has been better than in the past; it does not allow false information about the coronavirus to spread. I'm glad you're doing this, but I'm not going to give you a big standing for it.
What should tech companies like Amazon do to protect their workers?
Tech companies have lived off other people's cheap labor for a long time, whether it's Uber driver, a delivery person, or Amazon warehouse workers. It's only coming to strong relief.
These workers deserve much stronger pay and more benefits. That is expensive for people who want to remain enormously wealthy and for consumers who like a low price.
What keeps you happy now?
I just had a baby with my girlfriend, and looking at a baby who has no idea that any of this is happening is really something. Watch a baby eat bananas for the first time. You'll feel good.
