Hilarious! You can't miss this video of Karan Johar's children asking him not to sing

Karan Johar is a man of many talents. The filmmaker as surely knows how to keep his fans entertained on social media. He has kept us glued to social networks with a series of videos with his sons Yash and Roohi. He has posted another fun video with the twins, in which the two can be seen making fun of their singing skills.

In the short clip, he sings to Channa Mereya from his movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to which his children immediately say "Dada Stop,quot; and he laughs. Karan asks her mother Hiroo Johar if she can sing. She also says no to him in advance. Then he asks her if she thinks she doesn't have the ability to sing. To which she responds: "No. Since your father did not have it either, you are still better than your father."

KJo shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote: "Since I can remember, I loved singing! I'm glad to know that I have a loving audience … # lockdownwiththejohars,quot;.

Meanwhile, in another fun video, Karan Johar's twins teased this abdominal fat. He responded by saying he would go to the gym. Soon other stars joined the funny jokes, tugging on his leg …