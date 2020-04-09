Here's proof that Jimmy Fallon's kids are the stars of tonight's show

The new stars of the night are cute!

How The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon continues filming new episodes from home during the Coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Fallon he has found himself working with some unexpected coworkers.

Yes, we are talking about your two daughters. Winnie Y French.

Whether they're blocking monologues or helping with graphics, this dynamic duo always seems to find its way onto the small screen. And spoiler alert: viewers love it.

"They have no idea. They don't even realize they're on a show or something. I'm just saying I'm putting this on Tonight's show and they say, "Yes, yes, yes." They really don't understand, "Jimmy shared with Weekly entertainment. "But it's just them, the way they normally act, they're really fun kids."

He continued: "So you know that will make you laugh, if I say:" Are you going to laugh at me? and they go, ‘No. & # 39; They are making him laugh. But you can see how different they are. I have never had my children on Instagram or on any social network, but at this time, desperate times, desperate measures. "