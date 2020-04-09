Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– After extending the executive order to stay home until April 30, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Thursday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

"Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we are still on the rise. We must continue to do everything we can to curb the spread and protect our families," said Whitmer..

From Monday Whitmer said:

The State of Michigan has selected the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, in collaboration with Ascension Michigan, as the site of a second alternative care facility.

Henry For Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and Detroit Medical Center will serve as partners by providing critical support, staff and resources at the TCF Regional Care Center

He sent a letter to Vice President Pence about the severe shortage of critical medications used to provide care for COVID-19 patients in Michigan.

She signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the requirements related to the licensing and regulation of emergency medical services.

She signed an executive order to reduce unnecessary in-person contact, through the use of electronic signatures, remote notarizations, remote witness certifications and acknowledgments, and remote visits.

Michigan is doing everything it can to get food benefits for people who need them

She and her team are working 24 hours to help those who are still having technical problems applying for unemployment.

To save lives, Whitmer also announced the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

Whitmer said Thursday that there are new restrictions on stores:

Department stores should limit the number of people in the store to four customers per 1,000 square feet

Stores must close some departments: garden centers, nurseries, furniture, and floors.

To regulate entry, stores must establish branded lines for customers that allow them to be at least six feet apart from each other while they wait.

The executive order now prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to maintain or protect life or to perform minimal basic operations:

Businesses and operations must designate workers who meet those criteria, and must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and customers in performing that job in person.

To view the full executive order, visit here.

During the press conference, Whitmer also said:

The United States has 451,491 positive cases.

There have been 15,938 deaths in the US. USA

24,790 have recovered in the US USA

As of Thursday there are 21,504 positive cases and 1,076 deaths in Michigan. 56 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 3.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.