Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 21,504 and 1,076 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m.

56 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 3.

The 1,076 reported deaths include:

two in berrien county

one in branch county

one in Calhoun County

one in cass county

one in cheboygan county

one in clinton county

one in crawford county

one in delta county

275 in Detroit

one in dickinson county

three in eaton county

two in emmet county

48 in Genesee County

one in gogebic county

three in grand traverse county

six in hillsdale county

three in ingham county

one in Ionia county

one in Iosco county

two in Isabella County

four in jackson county

six in kalamazoo county

two in Kalkaska county

nine in kent county

five in Lapeer

two in livingston county

165 in Macomb County

two in Marquette County

one in mecosta county

one in midland county

one in missaukee county

one in monroe county

one in Montcalm county

four in muskegon county

246 in Oakland County

one in Oceana county

two in otsego county

one in ottawa county

seven in saginaw county

two in sanilac county

four in St. Clair County

three in tuscola county

one Van Buren

15 in Washtenaw County

229 in Wayne County

four in "Other,quot;

one "unknown,quot;

one out of state

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

