Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 21,504 and 1,076 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m.
56 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 3.
The 1,076 reported deaths include:
- two in berrien county
- one in branch county
- one in Calhoun County
- one in cass county
- one in cheboygan county
- one in clinton county
- one in crawford county
- one in delta county
- 275 in Detroit
- one in dickinson county
- three in eaton county
- two in emmet county
- 48 in Genesee County
- one in gogebic county
- three in grand traverse county
- six in hillsdale county
- three in ingham county
- one in Ionia county
- one in Iosco county
- two in Isabella County
- four in jackson county
- six in kalamazoo county
- two in Kalkaska county
- nine in kent county
- five in Lapeer
- two in livingston county
- 165 in Macomb County
- two in Marquette County
- one in mecosta county
- one in midland county
- one in missaukee county
- one in monroe county
- one in Montcalm county
- four in muskegon county
- 246 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana county
- two in otsego county
- one in ottawa county
- seven in saginaw county
- two in sanilac county
- four in St. Clair County
- three in tuscola county
- one Van Buren
- 15 in Washtenaw County
- 229 in Wayne County
- four in "Other,quot;
- one "unknown,quot;
- one out of state
For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Short of breath
For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.
