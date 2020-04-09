Here are some lovely photos of Jaya Bachchan with her family.

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood history. After appearing in various iconic films like Mili, Uphaar, Sholay, Silsila, Abhimaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … she has earned a special place in the hearts of her audience. Today, when the veteran actress turns 72, we take a journey down memory lane and share some lovely photos of her with her family. Have a look.
To the wedding … and everyone knows which one …
Mother … daughter … granddaughter … great-granddaughter
My ‘progress report‘
Memories of life are made of soft moments like this …
He always smiles when they work together …
May the days to come fill with laughter and smiles from those close and dear …
Mother .. daughter .. granddaughter .. DAUGHTERS ARE THE BEST .. !!!
We are a family AGAIN .. an uncut member ..! Better now SHWETA?
-I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without him (wherever you go you go …) – happy birthday mom; I ♥ ï¸ÂÃ‚Â U (with a little help from e e Cummings)
Mine
Hard love has never felt so good ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â’ÂÃ‚Â ‹Happy Day Mama x
Once in a lifetime kind of people
Birthday girl. #about last night
Here we wish you the lovely Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday from everyone at Filmfare!
