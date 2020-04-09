Here are some lovely photos of Jaya Bachchan with her family.

<pre><pre>Here are some lovely photos of Jaya Bachchan with her family.

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood history. After appearing in various iconic films like Mili, Uphaar, Sholay, Silsila, Abhimaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … she has earned a special place in the hearts of her audience. Today, when the veteran actress turns 72, we take a journey down memory lane and share some lovely photos of her with her family. Have a look.

See this post on Instagram

To the wedding … and everyone knows which one …

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on December 12, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Mother … daughter … granddaughter … great-granddaughter

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on August 17, 2018 at 11:57 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

My ‘progress report‘

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on April 9, 2018 at 10:18 p.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Memories of life are made of soft moments like this …

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on February 13, 2018 at 6:11 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

He always smiles when they work together …

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on February 3, 2018 at 11:03 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

May the days to come fill with laughter and smiles from those close and dear …

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on December 30, 2017 at 11:29 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Mother .. daughter .. granddaughter .. DAUGHTERS ARE THE BEST .. !!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on December 18, 2017 at 7:59 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

We are a family AGAIN .. an uncut member ..! Better now SHWETA?

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on February 14, 2017 at 10:50 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

âÂÃ‚Âœ¨ðÂÃ‚ÂŸ ¥ ° Always ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â’ÂÃ‚Â âÂÃ‚Âœ¨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on February 4, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

-I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without him (wherever you go you go …) – happy birthday mom; I ♥ ï¸ÂÃ‚Â U (with a little help from e e Cummings)

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on April 8, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Mine

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on December 12, 2018 at 3:29 a.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Hard love has never felt so good ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â’ÂÃ‚Â ‹Happy Day Mama x

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on May 12, 2018 at 11:57 p.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Once in a lifetime kind of people

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on May 8, 2015 at 1:28 am PDT

See this post on Instagram

Oh. ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â ™ ÂÃ‚Âˆ

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on March 13, 2013 at 2:32 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Birthday girl. #about last night

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on April 9, 2018 at 10:23 p.m. PDT

Here we wish you the lovely Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday from everyone at Filmfare!
