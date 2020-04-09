Henrik Stenson raises concerns about the PGA Championship in the future Golf News

"There is no way we can have a major championship in San Francisco and half of the boys cannot get there due to travel restrictions."





Henrik Stenson believes that many players will not be able to travel to California

Henrik Stenson has doubts about whether the first rescheduled race of the year, the PGA Championship, will be able to go ahead on its revised August date.

The tournament was due to start in five weeks at Harding Park in San Francisco, but earlier this week it was announced that it would be played from August 6 to 9.

With The Masters, which should have started Thursday at Augusta National, and the June United States Open postponed until later in the year, and the 149th July Open canceled for this year, the recently rescheduled PGA will be the first major tournament 2020.

Stenson is confident that we will see more canceled events

But the 2016 Open champion is not so sure, and Stenson also admitted that he would reluctantly favor playing closed-door tournaments if that meant a quicker return to action.

"There is no way we can have a major championship in San Francisco and half the boys cannot get there due to travel restrictions. That just is not going to work," he said. Sky Sports News.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see more PGA Tour events canceled in June, and it's only a month and a half after those events that we're seeing the PGA Championship. There certainly are more questions than answers right now."

Stenson is currently not in the Ryder Cup automatic qualifying positions

"We are all looking forward to playing again and I think the fans, even if they cannot go and watch the tournament in person, are looking forward to seeing world-class golf being played again from the safety and comfort of its players. own home. That is certainly the second best alternative. "

But Stenson also finds it difficult to imagine restarting the season until all players can travel freely, adding: "We can't quarantine before we start playing tournaments. It would be a short season and a long time out if you have to sit down for one or two weeks before playing anywhere. I don't see it as an option. "

Stenson is more confident when it comes to the Ryder Cup's chances of going ahead as planned in late September, but admitted that the qualification process may need to be analyzed.

Stenson is determined to win a Ryder Cup on American soil

European captain Padraig Harrington could have the option of being allowed more than three wildcard picks if only a handful of events can be played, and the Swede is currently just outside of the automatic qualification spots.

"That is something to look at, there is no doubt," he said. "The decision that is made obviously depends on whether we can play again and when we can play again. It is not easy and I am sure everything will be taken into account."

The Open canceled for 2020 The 149th Open will now be played at Royal St George & # 39; s in July 2021.

Stenson has played in five Ryder Cups, the last one in Paris two years ago, where he won all three of his games. After having been in three winning teams, all on European soil, but losing both times he played in the USA. USA, He is desperate to form this year's team in the Whistling Strait in Wisconsin, and address that unfinished business.

He said: "I would love to get a win on away soil. That would close the chapter for me. It is certainly a more difficult challenge. At the same time, given the character of Whistling Straits as a golf course, and at that time of year that could bring the weather, I have very good vibes in terms of European advantages. "