James Tate feels he can explore more paths this season with Hey Gaman.

With most of the five-year-old's best form last year on a faster surface, the Newmarket manager believes that soft terrain is no longer a necessity for the New Approach son.

Having reached gold at the Listed and Group Three level in his first two starts last year, Hey Gaman signed the campaign with a solid career at the Breeders Cup Mile in Santa Anita.

He said, "Hey Gaman, he looks better than ever and did a really nice job on the lawn not too long ago."

"We used to send him around the world a lot when he was three to have his soil cut, but that's no longer a problem."

"We learned last year that he changed from wanting soft ground to preferring it a little faster."

Despite falling short in Group One and Group Two companies, Tate hopes Hey Gaman can make the leap in this campaign.

He added: "It was too fast in the Breeders' Mile Cup, but it still ran quite well.

"At Lennox he was hit by a good horse over there at Sir Dancealot and at Minstrel he was hit by Romanised, who won Group One afterwards.

"He looks bigger and stronger as a five-year-old, so I hope he takes a step forward and we advance the Pattern races for more than seven stadiums and more than a mile around a curve, as a straight mile is too far,quot;.

With stable star Invincible Army now retired, Tate believes classified scorer Far Above could be a ready replacement to target the best sprinting races.

He said: "Far Above is by far the fastest horse I have trained. We wanted to run it on grass for the first time last year and although he won more than seven stadiums at Newmarket, he really didn't make it and proved it in a listed race. back there.

"He won a rookie race out of six in a gallop and then a listed race during the trip in France. I plan to drop it again at five stadiums this year and I think it will be very good."

"The Temple Stakes would be my preferred target, if activated, then hopefully the King's Stakes. As a four year old, he seems like an absolute beast."

Tate hopes Top Rank, who is undefeated in three starts, will continue his progression.

He said: "Top Rank is three out of three and I think he is a group horse with a disability rating.

"I wanted to go for the Lincoln, then when it was off I thought of the Irish Lincolnshire, but that was also a no-go."

"I'm not saying it's the Group One horse, but it's a type of Group horse."