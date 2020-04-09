Hannah Ann Sluss Bachelor Shades Peter Weber's Manhood

Hannah Ann Sluss appeared in the Thursday episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and shared what she really thinks Peter Weber"virility,quot;.
When asked to compare it to a vegetable, the Tennessee model chose cauliflower "because it doesn't taste."
"Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It's bland," he said. "There is no flavor."
Kaitlyn Bristowe He said he was "thinking, rather, of a flabby asparagus."
"Yes, but asparagus is good," said Sluss. High school old student. "Cauliflower is bland."
As fans will remember, Sluss met Weber in Season 24 of The Bachelor. They ended the season with an engagement, but canceled it after Weber admitted he couldn't give it his whole heart. Sluss claimed that Weber downplayed his feelings for his fellow finalist. Madison Prewett and I wanted to find "closure,quot; with Hannah brown, whom he persecuted in season 15 of High school.
"I'm never going to discredit how I felt about him. I keep being in love with him," she said. "But looking at it and seeing where my life is and like more of the woman I've become, I think there is someone out there who is much more compatible with me."
Weber met Prewett in After the final rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another chance, despite their mother Barb voicing her concerns, the two later announced the decision to go their separate ways. In fact, Sluss said it's "really cool,quot; with Prewett.
Sluss also goes ahead. Not only has he moved to California, but he's also sparking romance rumors. When asked about his "last date," Sluss said he had a "FaceTime date,quot; and that someone left the cafe. However, she did not name names and simply referred to this suitor as "mystery man,quot;. Although, Sluss said this person is not part of Bachelor Nation. He also said they are not "exclusive,quot; and that it is just a "quarantine adventure,quot;.
Sluss is not the only one who raises his eyebrows. Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who went home week seven, has also been generating speculation. The pilot and the lawyer are socially estranged together in their Chicago apartment.
While Weber counted The almost famous Ben and Ashley I podcast, he is "in love,quot; with Flanagan, both have said they are not dating. However, Weber "did not comment,quot; on whether they kissed.
So what does Sluss think of them hanging out?
"I'm like, 'Oh, that's great, I guess,'" he said. Then she added, "I met Kelley through the show. I'm fine with Kelley. We're not going to be best friends or anything, but I'm definitely fine with her. So, it's not like, 'Oh, this was, like, my best friend. Now she's dating, like, my ex-fiance, "you know? Because we met through the program. "
To listen to the entire episode, watch Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.
%MINIFYHTML211edc2d846dabd30b0eb08871a28e4e11%