Hannah Ann Sluss appeared in the Thursday episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and shared what she really thinks Peter Weber"virility,quot;.

When asked to compare it to a vegetable, the Tennessee model chose cauliflower "because it doesn't taste."

"Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It's bland," he said. "There is no flavor."

Kaitlyn Bristowe He said he was "thinking, rather, of a flabby asparagus."

"Yes, but asparagus is good," said Sluss. High school old student. "Cauliflower is bland."

As fans will remember, Sluss met Weber in Season 24 of The Bachelor. They ended the season with an engagement, but canceled it after Weber admitted he couldn't give it his whole heart. Sluss claimed that Weber downplayed his feelings for his fellow finalist. Madison Prewett and I wanted to find "closure,quot; with Hannah brown, whom he persecuted in season 15 of High school.

"I'm never going to discredit how I felt about him. I keep being in love with him," she said. "But looking at it and seeing where my life is and like more of the woman I've become, I think there is someone out there who is much more compatible with me."